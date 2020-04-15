Illinois governor chartering flights from China in secret to prevent Trump from seizing medical supplies

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to fly millions of masks and gloves from China to his state on charter jets — and wanted to keep the plan secret so the Trump administration won’t seize the shipments and divert them to the federal stockpile, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“The Governor has clearly outlined the challenges this administration has faced as we’ve worked around the clock to purchase PPE [personal protective equipment] for our healthcare workers and first responders,” Pritzker press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh said in a statement.

“The supply chain has been likened to the Wild West, and once you have purchased supplies, ensuring they get to the state is another herculean feat,” the statement continued. “These flights are carrying millions of masks and gloves our workers need. They’re scheduled to land in Illinois in the coming weeks and the state is working to ensure these much needed supplies are protected and ready for distribution around the state.”

A source speaking to the Sun-Times said that Pritzker wanted to keep details of the shipments under wraps because “we’ve heard reports of Trump trying to take PPE in China and when it gets to the United States.”

