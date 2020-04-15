Quantcast
Connect with us

Illinois governor chartering flights from China in secret to prevent Trump from seizing medical supplies

Published

38 mins ago

on

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to fly millions of masks and gloves from China to his state on charter jets — and wanted to keep the plan secret so the Trump administration won’t seize the shipments and divert them to the federal stockpile, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“The Governor has clearly outlined the challenges this administration has faced as we’ve worked around the clock to purchase PPE [personal protective equipment] for our healthcare workers and first responders,” Pritzker press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The supply chain has been likened to the Wild West, and once you have purchased supplies, ensuring they get to the state is another herculean feat,” the statement continued. “These flights are carrying millions of masks and gloves our workers need. They’re scheduled to land in Illinois in the coming weeks and the state is working to ensure these much needed supplies are protected and ready for distribution around the state.”

A source speaking to the Sun-Times said that Pritzker wanted to keep details of the shipments under wraps because “we’ve heard reports of Trump trying to take PPE in China and when it gets to the United States.”

Read the full report over at the Chicago Sun-Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Stacey Abrams says she’s ‘ready to serve’ as VP: ‘I would be an excellent runningmate’

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams recently touted her qualifications for vice president.

In an interview with Elle, Abrams explained that she would be "an excellent runningmate" for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Yes. I would be honored,” Abrams said. “I would be an excellent running mate. I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Pence criticized by longtime associates for standing silent while Trump claimed ‘total authority’

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Longtime observers -- as well as friends -- of Mike Pence are expressing shock and dismay that the vice president stood by silently on Monday when Donald Trump claimed that, as president, he has "total authority" to do as he pleases, saying the president's bold assertion goes against everything Pence has always professed to believe.

In interviews with Politico's Adam Wren, one of Pence's rivals who has maintained good relations with the Indiana lawmaker, as well as the veep's biographer, said Pence is a changed man under Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s CDC director calls WHO a ‘great partner’ even after president freezes their funding

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump this week ordered a freeze on funding to the World Health Organization over its supposed deference to the Chinese government.

However, Trump-appointed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield told "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday that he still wants to work with the WHO despite the president cutting off its funding.

"You know, I'm just going to say the WHO has been a longstanding partner for CDC," he said, as reported by Politico. "We've worked together to fight health crises all around the world. We continue to do that... WHO has been a long-term and still is a great partner for us."

Continue Reading
 
 