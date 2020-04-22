‘I’m accurately quoted’: CDC director sets the record straight after Trump’s tantrum about coverage

President Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus briefing got off to a bizarre start on Wednesday when the leader of the free world began by complaining about media coverage of his response.

In particular, Trump complained about CDC Director Robert Redfield being misquoted.

Redfield took to the lectern to attempt to clarify his remarks, and eventually admitted that he had been correctly quoted.

.@jonkarl reads @CDCDirector his quote from the Washington Post and gets him to confirm: "I'm accurately quoted in the Washington Post." Trump tries to say the headline, which reflects his comment, is inaccurate. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) April 22, 2020