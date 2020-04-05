‘I’m covered in Jesus’ blood’: Defiant churchgoer tells CNN she can’t get sick because she’s Christian
A churchgoer in Ohio told CNN that she is attending services during the coronavirus pandemic because she is “covered in Jesus’ blood” and can’t be infected.
“I wouldn’t be anywhere else,” the woman told CNN’s Gary Tuchman from her car as she was leaving church services.
“Aren’t you worried you could impact other people if you get sick inside?” the CNN reporter asked.
“No, I’m covered in Jesus’ blood,” the woman replied. “I’m covered in Jesus’ blood!”
“There are other people who don’t go to this church who you might infect,” Tuchman noted.
“I go to the grocery store every day!” the woman exclaimed. “I’m in Walmart, Home Depot. Look at those people. They could get me sick!”
“But they’re not because I’m covered in his blood,” she added before driving off.
Watch the video below from CNN.
Missouri is one of those states that exempt church services from its stay-at-home order. This is a mistake. pic.twitter.com/PAU8zwJ980
— Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) April 5, 2020
‘What’s the plan?’: CNN’s Tapper goes off on Trump for leaving Americans wondering how many will die in the COVID-19 pandemic
"State of the Union" host Jake Tapper ended his Sunday CNN show with an impassioned direct address to Donald Trump bluntly asking if the president has any plan at all on how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and stop the avalanche of infections and deaths.
Speaking directly to the camera and saying that he knew the president was watching, the CNN host got right down to it.
"If I can take a moment, I would like to speak directly to one person known to watch this show or at least clips of the show, President Trump," he began. "Mr. President, I know you, like millions of Americans, are eager to have the nation go back to some semblance of normal. One of the questions the American people need answered for that to happen responsibly is: what's the plan?"
‘A completely false narrative’: Defense secretary Epser snaps at CNN’s Tapper over firing of Navy captain and safety of sailors
Defense Secretary Mark Esper was put on the hot seat on Sunday morning by CNN Jake Tapper over the firing of Captain Capt. Brett E. Crozier, who was relieved of duty helming the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt for writing a letter for expressing concern for his crew as the coronavirus began to spread.
Esper went out of his way to say that he backed acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly decision to relieve Crozier who was attempting to protect the 5,000 sailors under his command, saying, "First and foremost, we needed to take care of the sailors on the ship. Ensure their well-being and get that ship out to sea as soon as possible. I'm pleased to report, over half of the ship has been tested. 155 came up positive, those are mild to moderate, no hospitalization whatsoever. The crew is being taken care of. With regard to the relief of the captain, I think the acting secretary made a tough decision, a decision that I support. It was based on his view that he lost faith and confidence in the captain based on his actions. It's just another example of how we hold leaders accountable for actions."