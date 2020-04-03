‘I’m feeling good’: Trump announces new CDC mask guideline – reveals he still totally doesn’t understand coronavirus
As expected the CDC is issuing new guidelines suggesting all Americans to wear some form of face mask covering the mouth and nose especially when going outside. Social distancing and staying at home are still the most important methods to reduce the spread of coronavirus, but there are new concerns the virus may be more airborne than first thought, and for weeks if not months science has found an increasing percentage of those infected with coronavirus may never display symptoms.
President Donald Trump doesn’t understand any of that.
Which might explain his remarks as he rolled out the new program early Friday evening on national television.
“I’m feeling good,” Trump told reporters, totally revealing he does not understand that people can be infected with coronavirus, spread it exponentially, and be wholly asymptomatic.
“You can do it. You don’t have to do it. I’m choosing not to do it,” Trump also said. “It’s only a recommendation.”
“Somehow, sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk, wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don’t see it,” he continued, despite the fact that the new CDC directive suggests wearing masks “when grocery shopping or in other public places,” as The New York Times notes.
“I just don’t want to wear one myself … I don’t see it for myself.”
Watch:
REPORTER: Why are you opposed to wearing a mask?
TRUMP: "I just don't want to wear one myself … I'm feeling good. I just don't want to be doing– somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk. The great Resolute Desk … I don't see it for myself." pic.twitter.com/7dWmQQY3Aw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2020
