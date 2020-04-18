In letter to Steve Mnuchin, Kamala Harris and 13 other senators demand stimulus cash be exempt from debt collections
“Americans are in dire need of money to pay their rent and put food on the table—this is absurd.”
Sen. Kamala Harris and 13 other senators on Friday sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin demanding that coronavirus stimulus checks not be subject to debt collections as reports continue to increase of the one-time $1,200 payments being seized by creditors.
“Americans are in dire need of money to pay their rent and put food on the table—this is absurd,” Harris tweeted Friday.
Unacceptable that debt collectors are cashing in on people’s $1,200 direct payments. Americans are in dire need of money to pay their rent and put food on the table—this is absurd.
I’m leading my colleagues today in a push to end this. https://t.co/PQFBe69ogh
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) April 17, 2020
The letter, which was also signed by Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.), demands Mnuchin “exempt Americans’ direct assistance payments from private debt collection so that American families can receive critical assistance to help them get through this unprecedented crisis.”
“The American people are struggling right now to find ways to navigate the current crisis and keep themselves and their families healthy,” the letter continues. “They need this assistance more than ever and it is Treasury’s responsibility to act and ensure that every American family who is eligible for the assistance can receive its full benefit.”
The senators add that Mnuchin must act quickly, “given the fact that direct assistance payments will be mailed or deposited directly into banking accounts very soon.”
According to The Hill, private financial institutions which are seizing the money are issuing their own letter to lawmakers claiming the Treasury Department and Congress have made it impossible to know what is and is not permitted:
Top banking associations also sent a letter to Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) noting that under the coronavirus bill, “Congress failed to define these payments as benefits subject to preemption from garnishment.”
“As a result, with regard to any legal garnishment, depository institutions have no discretion and are obligated to comply with applicable state laws and court-ordered garnishments,” the groups said, adding that Congress should pass language clarifying future COVID-19 payments.
Despite the claims that banks have their hands tied by the law, USAA was able to cease seizure and refund money taken from checks for veterans and their families on Thursday. As Common Dreams reported, the decision came after outrage in the wake of an exclusive from David Dayen of the American Prospect on the seizures. Dayen made the case for federal guidance on the payments after the reversal by USAA.
“Only a global solution by Treasury can ensure that the payments get into the hands of individuals struggling to make ends meet and afford basic necessities,” wrote Dayen. “A bank-by-bank or state-by-state solution will ultimately not protect everyone in time.”
COVID-19
‘Trump would love to be dictator-in-chief’: MSNBC legal analyst slams Trump’s threats to states
On MSNBC Saturday, MSNBC legal analyst Maya Wiley slammed President Donald Trump for his threats against states that have imposed coronavirus lockdowns.
"Even simpletons like me who just happen to own a few copies of the Constitution, I carry them around with me, enjoy that [Amendment] 10 of the Constitution, this is probably one of the easiest [amendments] to understand," said anchor Ali Velshi. "It says the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively or to the people. What do you think's going on with Trump? Do you think he just floats this stuff to get us all down a rabbit hole?"
Breaking Banner
Trump’s reopen America plan bashed by health experts: ‘They stripped out a whole lot of detail’
Health experts queried about Donald Trump's plan to "reopen America" while the coronavirus pandemic is still sweeping the country were critical of the proposals saying they are vague and lacking in details -- making it potentially dangerous for workers to return to their jobs.
According to a report from Politico, "President Donald Trump wants to get as many Americans back into the workplace as quickly as possible, but every metric he laid out this week for reopening the country has major flaws," adding, "Diagnostic testing has improved, but still lags behind what most public health experts say will be needed to keep the virus at bay. Antibody testing is just beginning — and the FDA chief has warned it’s not yet very accurate. Only a few states are recruiting and training the army of public health workers who will be needed to track, trace and isolate anyone exposed to the coronavirus."
COVID-19
The Rolling Stones join star-studded lineup for Covid-19 concert
The Rolling Stones will join a star-studded global television broadcast on Saturday to honor healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the band announced on Friday.
The two-hour "One World: Together at Home" event, a combination of music, comedy and stories from doctors, nurses and grocery workers, will be broadcast across multiple North American and international television networks.
"We are honored to be invited to be part of the 'One World: Together at Home' broadcast - from our homes in isolation," the group said in a statement released by Global Citizen, the nonprofit group that spearheaded the event with the World Health Organization (WHO).