In time of need, Girl Scout troop finds delicious way to help community — with cookies
Asked what her favorite Girl Scout badges were, Lilly Williams didn’t hesitate.Art journey and the father/daughter dance came quickly to mind.But when asked why she enjoyed being part of her troop, what came out the fourth-grader’s mouth was pretty profound for someone so young.”I really like the things we get to do for the community,” she said.CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Live map tracker| Businesses that are open | HomepageBased in Chesterfield (Burlington County), Troop 21348 was founded by Ashley Williams – Lilly’s mother – five years ago when the girls were in kindergarten. She’s now the co-lea…
We simulated how a modern dust bowl would impact global food supplies and the result is devastating
When the southern Great Plains of the US were blighted with a series of droughts in the 1930s, it had an unparalled impact on the whole country. Combined with decades of ill-advised farming policy, the result was the Dust Bowl. Massive dust storms began in 1931 and devastated the country’s major cereal producing areas. US wheat and maize production crashed by 32% in 1933 and continued to fall for the rest of the decade as more droughts hit.
Latest Headlines
Will NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 go on? NC senators want reopening with no fans in Charlotte
Five Republican state senators from the Charlotte area are calling on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to amend his stay-at-home order and partially reopen Charlotte Motor Speedway.They want the NASCAR track in Concord reopened — without fans — for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, the weekend of Memorial Day.Cooper’s stay-at-home order, issued on March 27, closed non-essential businesses in North Carolina in response to the coronavirus. NASCAR has suspended its season until further notice although the Associated Press reported Friday that NASCAR has “privately given teams a revised schedule in which... (more…)
Latest Headlines
‘Nobody calls you back.’ For families, no answers from NJ nursing home where 38 died from coronavirus
Before the news of the mounting death toll at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, Amanda Schultz had already been growing increasingly concerned about the Sussex County nursing home caring for her mother.Her mind clouded by the onslaught of Alzheimer’s Disease, 75-year-old Mary Lust initially found refuge at Andover’s Unit 1, a place that Schultz felt was a pleasant facility with a lot of activities for residents.“The staff was always very nice. They would play Bingo. And every Sunday they had church services for the residents,” recalled Schultz.But as her mother continued to deter... (more…)