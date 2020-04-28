Quantcast
In Trump meeting, Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to say why he ‘waited until April’ to shut down state

Published

48 mins ago

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Tuesday ignored a question about why he waited until April to issue stay-at-home orders for the state of Florida.

The governor was asked about his response to the novel coronavirus at a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

According to a pool report, DeSantis declined to answer the question.

“That was all spin,” DeSantis said of the criticism. “You look at some of the most draconian orders that have been issued in some of these states and compare Florida in terms of our hospitalizations per 100,000, in terms of our fatalities per 100,000.”

“Florida has done better,” he said. “Everyone in the media was saying that Florida was going to be like New York or Italy. And that has not happened!”

Breaking Banner

Trump to order meat processing plants to remain open despite coronavirus infections

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump intends to step in to keep meat processing plants open, according to Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

According to the report, Trump is declaring the plants "critical infrastructure under the Defense Production Act." It's an effort to "stave off the shortage of beef, chicken, eggs, pork," said Jacobs. "Plant closures could have shut down as much as 80 percent of capacity, source says."

https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1255181688415629315

Outbreaks of the coronavirus have erupted in communities where open plants have continued to do business. Workers come in contact with each other and then carry it to their communities.

Breaking Banner

Indignant Trump demands an apology from reporter for misstating testing numbers

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump berated a reporter and demanded an apology after the correspondent misstated statistics on coronavirus testing.

A correspondent with Yahoo News claimed South Korea had performed five times more testing per capita than the United States, which Trump disputed, and then Dr. Deborah Birx corrected the reporter after answering his question.

"To our Yahoo gentleman, I just want to make it clear that South Korea's testing was 11 per 100,000, and we're at 17 per 100,000," Birx said.

Trump then asked the reporter, Hunter Walker, if he was going to apologize for the error.

Breaking Banner

Conservative Republican investor explains why Trump is going down in November

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Self-described conservative Republican Mel Kimsey thinks President Donald Trump is going down in November.

Writing on the question and answer site Quora, Kimsey said that he fully expects former Vice President Joe Biden will be the next president.

"I am a conservative Republican, and I see Biden as the only path to get our party back," he wrote on the site. "I and thousands of other Republicans and Independents will be pulling for Biden in every way. If there are an equivalent amount of Republicans against Joe Biden, and an equivalent amount Democrats for him, the thousands of us who know Trump for the buffoon and poser he is will tilt the balance in Biden’s favor."

