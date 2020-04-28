In Trump meeting, Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to say why he ‘waited until April’ to shut down state

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Tuesday ignored a question about why he waited until April to issue stay-at-home orders for the state of Florida.

The governor was asked about his response to the novel coronavirus at a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

According to a pool report, DeSantis declined to answer the question.

“That was all spin,” DeSantis said of the criticism. “You look at some of the most draconian orders that have been issued in some of these states and compare Florida in terms of our hospitalizations per 100,000, in terms of our fatalities per 100,000.”

“Florida has done better,” he said. “Everyone in the media was saying that Florida was going to be like New York or Italy. And that has not happened!”

