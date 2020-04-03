Incarcerated Florida rapper YNW Melly says he has tested positive for coronavirus
MIAMI — YNW Melly, the South Florida rapper who remains behind bars in Broward County jail on double murder charges, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.The “Mixed Personalities” artist shared the news via his Instagram account Thursday evening.“He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please,” the caption read.The announcement came few hours after the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two unidentified inmates tested positive for COVID-19.Born Jamell Demons, Melly has been imprisoned since mid-February 2019 when Miramar police ar…
Wisconsin governor tries to force GOP to delay election as pandemic rages
On Friday, Politico reported that Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) is calling an emergency special session of the Wisconsin General Assembly, where he will pressure GOP officials to delay the state's election date to May 26, switch to all-mail voting, and send ballots to every registered voter who has not requested one.
This effort, intended to protect voters from coronavirus, comes after a federal judge in Wisconsin denied the request of voting rights activists to push back the date of the primary — but extended the request deadline for absentee ballots, loosened requirements to obtain one, and ordered the state to accept ballots postmarked before Election Day.
Here’s how GOP attacks on Obama left the national emergency medical stockpile unprepared for coronavirus
Dire shortages of vital medical equipment in the Strategic National Stockpile that are now hampering the coronavirus response trace back to the budget wars of the Obama years, when congressional Republicans elected on the Tea Party wave forced the White House to accept sweeping cuts to federal spending.
Among the victims of those partisan fights was the effort to keep adequate supplies of masks, ventilators, pharmaceuticals and other medical equipment on hand to respond to a public health crisis. Lawmakers in both parties raised the specter of shortchanging future disaster response even as they voted to approve the cuts.
Weeks ago he said ‘like a miracle—it will disappear’ but now to be near Trump you have to take a COVID-19 test
It was just five weeks ago President Donald Trump insisted coronavirus is "going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle—it will disappear."
Starting today, almost anyone who will be in the same room with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will first have to be tested for coronavirus infection.
"Rapid COVID-19 tests are now being done on everyone who wants to be in room with Trump, starting today," reports Jennifer Jacobs, the Senior White House reporter for Bloomberg News.