‘Incredibly stupid’ Mitch McConnell burned to the ground by NY lawmaker over ‘ignorant’ bankruptcy proposal

On MSNBC Saturday, Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) excoriated Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for saying he’d rather let blue states go bankrupt than give them federal money.

“Let’s look at what Mitch McConnell said, when he said to our states and localities, you might as well go bankrupt,” said Rose. “First of all, incredibly immoral and cold to tell our cops and our firemen and our nurses, our bus drivers who are on the front lines right now, who we call essential workers, for all intents and purposes, to drop dead, because you’re going to lose your job no matter how much we need you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was also incredibly inequitable, at a time when New York for years — decades — has spent billions upon billions through the federal government to Mitch McConnell’s home state, money we do not get back,” added Rose. “We are a giver state, not one that receives more money, for McConnell to say that during our time of need is blindly ignorant.”

“But let’s not forget about what Mitch McConnell just said is incredibly stupid,” continued Rose. “At a moment where consumer demand is going down, as a consequence, tax revenue is going down, confidence in our economy is going down, to allow for our cities and states to go bankrupt, will hit the market in ways that we cannot even understand at this point.”

“So Mitch McConnell was being immoral, ignorant and stupid with one comment, but we tried to do the same thing with the victims compensation fund when we wanted to be there for 9/11 first responders,” said Rose. “Who knows how much this will cost? I don’t know if we can do it. Thousands upon thousands of first responders from across the country, went down to Washington, D.C., advocated, fought, and we beat Mitch McConnell. We’re going to beat him again and we’ll get that aid to states and locales.”

Watch below: