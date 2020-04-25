‘Incredibly stupid’ Mitch McConnell burned to the ground by NY lawmaker over ‘ignorant’ bankruptcy proposal
On MSNBC Saturday, Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) excoriated Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for saying he’d rather let blue states go bankrupt than give them federal money.
“Let’s look at what Mitch McConnell said, when he said to our states and localities, you might as well go bankrupt,” said Rose. “First of all, incredibly immoral and cold to tell our cops and our firemen and our nurses, our bus drivers who are on the front lines right now, who we call essential workers, for all intents and purposes, to drop dead, because you’re going to lose your job no matter how much we need you.”
“It was also incredibly inequitable, at a time when New York for years — decades — has spent billions upon billions through the federal government to Mitch McConnell’s home state, money we do not get back,” added Rose. “We are a giver state, not one that receives more money, for McConnell to say that during our time of need is blindly ignorant.”
“But let’s not forget about what Mitch McConnell just said is incredibly stupid,” continued Rose. “At a moment where consumer demand is going down, as a consequence, tax revenue is going down, confidence in our economy is going down, to allow for our cities and states to go bankrupt, will hit the market in ways that we cannot even understand at this point.”
“So Mitch McConnell was being immoral, ignorant and stupid with one comment, but we tried to do the same thing with the victims compensation fund when we wanted to be there for 9/11 first responders,” said Rose. “Who knows how much this will cost? I don’t know if we can do it. Thousands upon thousands of first responders from across the country, went down to Washington, D.C., advocated, fought, and we beat Mitch McConnell. We’re going to beat him again and we’ll get that aid to states and locales.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Is Trump killing people on purpose?
As of Friday, the coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 50,000 people in the United States. That number is likely to be an undercount, and it's possible we will never have a true reckoning.
This article first appeared in Salon.
At almost every juncture, Donald Trump has made decisions about the coronavirus pandemic that have led to more death. His behavior is that of a person who has no care or concern for the health, safety and welfare of the American people. Nothing could epitomize that more perfectly than his grotesque suggestion this week that "injecting" disinfectants or household cleaning products might kill the coronavirus. This would seem comical, and entirely unbelievable, if it had not actually happened.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s COVID-19 debacle has the GOP panicking he’s going to cost them the Senate: report
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Republicans are increasingly worried that President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic will not only take him down in November, but take down the GOP Senate majority with him.
"The scale of the G.O.P.’s challenge has crystallized in the last week," reported Jonathan Martin and Maggie Haberman. "With 26 million Americans now having filed for unemployment benefits, Mr. Trump’s standing in states that he carried in 2016 looks increasingly wobbly: New surveys show him trailing significantly in battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, and he is even narrowly behind in must-win Florida."
Breaking Banner
‘Blathering’ Trump ripped by the Wall Street Journal for turning on Georgia’s Kemp after encouraging him to open his state
In a blunt-talking column from the editorial board of the conservative Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump was taken to the woodshed for turning on Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp for opening up his state to economic activity just days after the president encouraged all the states to abandon the COVID-19 lockdown.
Kemp, who won a controversial election to become governor in 2018, has been the target of health officials for speeding up the re-opening process at the same time that his state is being ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.