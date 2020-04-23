Internet confused by Trump’s latest suggestion to put UV light in people’s bodies

At Thursday’s White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump said that his administration was looking into the possibility of putting ultraviolet light and disinfectant inside people’s bodies in order to “shorten” the life of the coronavirus.

Commenters on social media were deeply confused by this suggestion.

"I don't know if it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light". I love it when he pretends he knows what's going on. #PressBriefing #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/mkgwHNLNlY — Rev. Dr. Dick Move (@RevDrDickMove) April 23, 2020

Trump literally wants to expose the inside of our bodies to Ultraviolet light to cure us of covid19. No, I’m not fucking kidding! — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) April 23, 2020

You can… you can shove a UV light up your ass (as far as you're comfortable with) and inject bleach directly into your veins… Please take pictures… https://t.co/COVxRDWtB5 — JustMyView (@OneGuyOpinion42) April 23, 2020

Maybe he could swallow a bunch of uv lights and let us know how it goes. 😂😂😂 — Jewel (@eyeluvbirds) April 23, 2020

I can't wait to see how @seanhannity and @IngrahamAngle and @JudgeJeanine spin injecting the body with disinfectants and UV light. — We The People (@WeThePe80146604) April 23, 2020

trump: can you really be that much of an idiot? UV light shined on skin? UV LIGHT ON SKIN CAUSES CANCER! YOU KNOW NOTHING ABOUT SCIENCE… Actually, you know nothing about ANYTHING of value… https://t.co/6QaOVeWUqs — Lorraine Mardhi (@LorraineMardhi) April 23, 2020