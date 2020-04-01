Internet decimates ‘ignorant’ right wing pundit for ‘lie’ no major Democrat took coronavirus seriously until March
“Take a day off and get some facts.”
Far right wing political pundit Ben Shapiro is falsely claiming no “major Democrat” took the impending coronavirus pandemic seriously until early March. Many on Twitter were only too happy to prove him wrong, and some called his claim a “lie.”
Shapiro is an anti-LGBTQ conservative religious extremist who pens books like “Bullies: How the Left’s Culture of Fear and Intimidation Silences Americans,” “The People Vs. Barack Obama: The Criminal Case Against the Obama Administration,” and “Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings.” He is also editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, which is “by far the top publisher among its peers in terms of engagements to its content,” according to a major internet analysis company.
On Twitter Wednesday Shapiro falsely claimed that “generalized ‘Trump didn’t take this seriously enough!’ stuff is ignoring the timeline, wherein every major Democrat didn’t take it very seriously until early March either.”
Shapiro himself in early March was a coronavirus truther, writing at The Daily Wire, “Three Reasons Coronavirus Fears Are Overblown.”
He has yet to take that article down.
But many on social media slammed Shapiro, pointing to numerous top Democrats who were sounding the alarm about the coronavirus pandemic early on.
Perhaps one of the most important pieces of evidence is a letter dated Feb. 13 and signed by 27 Democratic U.S. Senators, urging the White House to take action.
Ben I love unquestioningly believing what you say but I found a letter from 27 Dem Senators demanding action on February 13th, what do I do now? Hit myself in the head with a shovel again?https://t.co/1mPAZyMFjl
— i am the night (@warybear) April 1, 2020
More evidence:
You must think everyone one in the world is stupid. Check out Schumer’s comments in January. Check out Senator Murphy’s comments in February. Governor Murphy had his first task force meeting the day of the Super Bowl. Take a day off and get some facts.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 1, 2020
Both Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren put out coronavirus plans in late January.
But go on, Ben.
— Stay-at-Home Jedi (@JediCounselor) April 1, 2020
Here’s Sen. Elizabeth Warren on January 28, and former Vice President Joe Biden February 1, and even earlier, January 27:
(Coronavirus OR corona) (from:ewarren OR from:JoeBiden) until:2020-02-20 since:2020-01-01 pic.twitter.com/CPWv2ktj1q
— •hn Pa•lill• (@LoJiKuLJohn) April 1, 2020
VP Joe Biden wrote an op-ed in USA Today on JANUARY 27 warning that Trump was unfit & we were was not prepared for the coronavirus
The article has detailed recommendations
Trump did nothing except f this up
— Riotwomennn Temporary Because Copyright BS (@RiotwomennnTemp) April 1, 2020
Sen. Chris Murphy Feb. 5:
Liar pic.twitter.com/8sD6IwVngo
— Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) April 1, 2020
More:
In February, no Democrat was calling #coronavirus a hoax. Check your facts. https://t.co/3kiwPLsYcj
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 1, 2020
Joe Biden wrote an op-ed saying the Trump administration wasn’t taking Coronavirus seriously enough on January 29th. pic.twitter.com/FbRroGEm0e
— G. Scott Shand (@GScottShand) April 1, 2020
would you consider Joe Biden a “major Democrat”?
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) April 1, 2020
Is Joe Biden a “major Democrat?”
How about Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer?
ALL OF THEM were SCREAMING about the threat of coronavirus in January and February while Trump and the Republican Party called it a, “hoax.”
This is an utter lie.
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 1, 2020
FYI. https://t.co/RF2Ty0dLNy https://t.co/9nGZ5K0EUU
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 1, 2020
I know facts are interrupting your false narrative, but Schumer called on Trump to declare coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency in January https://t.co/O8EzEYId4n via @nypmetro
— Rob Wagner (@wagner_rob) April 1, 2020
https://t.co/aALpslSVMp https://t.co/dV3w1Cqmmq
— Integral (@IntegralAnswers) April 1, 2020
You’re so ignorant https://t.co/SZAu89g6zq
— Amy Gibson (@agibSD) April 1, 2020
— Cristina J (@TampagirlC19655) April 1, 2020
Ben Shapiro is progagating a lie that can easily be disproven by information in the public domain. This from February 5. https://t.co/3NIX0Dd82d
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) April 1, 2020
This is from February 12. https://t.co/HPNaURoDyr
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) April 1, 2020
Facts don’t care about your feelings, Ben
— Tom Brennan Blue Checkmark (@Brennanator) April 1, 2020
Tweet your spin until your thumbs fall off, Ben. It won’t make it true.
Facts don’t care about your feelings.
— Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) April 1, 2020
— PeterDavies (@PeterMDavies80) April 1, 2020
https://t.co/hoJZMnaSHu Please show me where Dems downplayed the risks in the same manner that Mr. ‘It’s their new HOAX’ and his minions did.
— Stewart Pierce (@CarolinaStewPie) April 1, 2020
I know you “feel” like democrats didn’t take it seriously until early March. But facts don’t care about your feelings. pic.twitter.com/zURuAKJzg1
— G. Scott Shand (@GScottShand) April 1, 2020
Hey Ben.
Senator Murphy from February 2020 called. He called you a big fat liar who gets paid by the billionaire Wilks Brothers to spread disinformation to benefit the fossil fuel industry.
Get bent.https://t.co/PifH2D5hwi
— Tami Burages (@tburages) April 1, 2020
JANUARY 28 2020 Dude https://t.co/Z90FwBtNjZ
— STAY HOME Cynnbad (@mmaniac90) April 1, 2020
— Here for the humor, not the stupidity (@Bunny1962) April 1, 2020
