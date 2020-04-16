Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet explodes at ‘racist’ Trump 2020 campaign graphic: ‘Willie Horton much?’

Published

5 mins ago

on

On Thursday, the Trump War Room Twitter account posted a shockingly racist graphic, showing a pair of heavily-tattooed, dark-skinned MS-13 gang members next to the words “I’m on Team Joe! Thanks for pledging to not deport us!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many commenters on social media were disgusted with the Trump campaign’s dog whistle.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Facebook

Internet explodes at ‘racist’ Trump 2020 campaign graphic: ‘Willie Horton much?’

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Trump War Room Twitter account posted a shockingly racist graphic, showing a pair of heavily-tattooed, dark-skinned MS-13 gang members next to the words "I'm on Team Joe! Thanks for pledging to not deport us!"

pic.twitter.com/NUpRW7gjbD

— Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 16, 2020

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Ex-GOP strategist slams Trump’s nightly ‘Baghdad Bob show’: His incompetence will cost ‘the lives of tens of thousands’

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

On MSNBC Thursday, former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt tore into President Donald Trump for his inability to lead in crisis, and for his nonstop lying to the public on matters of health and safety.

"Steve, how do you think the White House is doing?" asked host Ari Melber. "What is on your mind?"

"Well, I think the White House has done, historically, very poorly in this," said Schmidt. "This is one of the most significant crises in American history. It's certainly the largest crisis of our lifetimes and it's been the most inept response by the executive, by the president, I think, with regard to any crisis in American history but certainly, any crisis in our lifetimes."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Maddow breaks down how Boris Johnson and Trump are failing on coronavirus — and offers a solution

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor broke down the latest numbers of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Outbreaks in the world are number five, Germany. Number four, France. Number three is Italy. Number two is Spain, and number one, of course, is the United States," Maddow reported.

"But our epidemic is so huge, at this point, our epidemic is larger than all the other top five countries combined. The United States as of tonight stands at 667,000 known cases of coronavirus, more than 32,000 of our fellow Americans have now died from coronavirus," she noted.

She also reported on the COVID-19 virus in the United Kingdom.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image