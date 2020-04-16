Internet explodes at ‘racist’ Trump 2020 campaign graphic: ‘Willie Horton much?’

On Thursday, the Trump War Room Twitter account posted a shockingly racist graphic, showing a pair of heavily-tattooed, dark-skinned MS-13 gang members next to the words “I’m on Team Joe! Thanks for pledging to not deport us!”

pic.twitter.com/NUpRW7gjbD — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 16, 2020

Many commenters on social media were disgusted with the Trump campaign’s dog whistle.

This is the kind of shit that led to El Paso. @realdonaldtrump @IvankaTrump https://t.co/gf9AIEkiaM — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) April 16, 2020

Their Twitter feed, it would appear, is being run by preschoolers who haven’t had a nap. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) April 17, 2020

lol right? — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) April 17, 2020

So you stole a photo a photographer took of a prison in Central America? Willie Horton much? — chris TOTAL AUTHORITY crews (@christophcrews) April 17, 2020

You racist assholes. — Maggie Klaus (@Maggie_Klaus) April 17, 2020

You are fking deranged. You’re responsible for people being murdered with this sick messaging! — Donna McMahon 🌱🛹 (@Oooooo_Donna) April 17, 2020

Trump can’t defend against real threats, but here, be afraid of these gang members! — SeaBird (@clbirds) April 16, 2020

Republicans spent 8 years passing around racist depictions of President and Mrs. Obama. All they offer is racism and incitement to violence in hope of distracting from their damage to the country. It’s the party of racism. Trump is the arch-racist they will follow off a cliff. — Kat 4 Obama (@Kat4Obama) April 17, 2020

You’re fucking morons. That’s all you got in your playbook. Racism and lies. — #BobbysDaughter🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁 (@Mama4Obama1) April 17, 2020