Internet explodes in outrage as Trump reveals plan to ‘open America’ that allows him to blame governors if it fails

Hours after several governors announced they are extending their states’ stay-at-home orders President Donald Trump announced what he called a plan to open up America again. Thursday evening Trump revealed his “Opening Up America Again” program (video below).

The President does not have the legal or constitutional authority to reopen the country, so he has decided to lock the nation’s governors into that responsibility, while telling America the time is now – putting tremendous pressure on them just one day after right wing activists linked to the DeVos family shut down the capitol of Michigan in protest of the governor’s stay at home order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just so we're all clear, Betsy DeVos, Trump's Secretary of Education, paid for a fake protest in Michigan just so Donald Trump could stand in front of the country and say that Americans want to reopen the economy. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) April 16, 2020

Anger on social media against Trump’s move to force a reopening of the country before the coronavirus is under control is palpable.

This is a complete abdication of leadership by Trump. He’s essentially demanding the economy reopen, but with no plan to do that safely, putting the onus on governor’s so that he won’t be held responsible if that leads to people dying. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Via a series of blatant lies President Trump announced he is “allowing” the governors to open their states when they choose, but the pressure is now on. Trump is assuming Americans don’t know the real statistics, and lied to them about issues like coronavirus deaths in the U.S. versus other countries.

“The United States has achieved a significant lower mortality rate than almost all other countries.” – Trump Coronavirus Deaths Per Million

Spain 413

Italy 367

USA 104

Germany: 48

Canada: 32

World Average: 18.6

South Korea: 4https://t.co/XWrrP0aSB0 pic.twitter.com/hrf4khsh5x — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

But the President is also under the false beliefs that the majority of Americans think it’s time to go back to work, back to school, back to shopping.

They do not.

Morning Consult: 89% Dems, 72% GOP say social distancing should continue as needed. Gallup: 89% Dems, 69% GOP say they won’t return to normal life even if restrictions lifted. Monmouth: 3% Dems, 11% GOP say Gov’t went too far. This loud “reopen” crowd is an extremist minority. — David C. DeWitt (@DC_DeWitt) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Not at all.

New Pew poll: About twice as many Americans say their greater concern is that state governments will lift restrictions on public activity too quickly (66%) than not quickly enough (32%). https://t.co/8LR6JVYNeX https://t.co/wqFuMVwGWg — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

For the record, as of this writing, and even despite sufficient testing, the U.S. is number one in coronavirus cases (675,640) and number one in coronavirus deaths (34,522). America ranks number 43 in testing per capita.

Here’s the President’s announcement:

President Trump: “Based on the latest data our team of experts now agrees that we can begin the next front in our war, which we’re calling ‘Opening Up America Again’. And that’s what we’re doing. We’re opening up our country.” Full video here: https://t.co/wMt4ud0X8m pic.twitter.com/6ygbNkq7oq — CSPAN (@cspan) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump clearly is concerned with credit snd blame:

TRUMP: “We have some states that got too much credit for what they’ve done, frankly. I could name you a couple of those.” — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 16, 2020

Here’s how some are responding to the President’s “plan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump “plan” to re-open the economy is similar to the Trump “plan” to have drive-thru testing in every Wal Mart parking lot. It’s…not a plan. It’s just an announcement. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 16, 2020

If we reopen without tests it’s just February all over again. — Esther “STAY HOME” Choo, MD MPH (@choo_ek) April 16, 2020

Sharing this photo for absolutely no reason whatsoever… pic.twitter.com/qCgcZ1QbkI — AndrewFeinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Seems like Trump is setting up a dynamic where he can complain governors (and potential political points by claiming) are not moving fast enough to “reopen” while Trump does not himself have to deal with the consequences of death and disease if governors open too soon. — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) April 16, 2020

Trump plan to open economy is a sham. All responsibility shifted to states. He stands ready to claim credit or distribute blame. He’s not so much a chief executive as a play-by-play announcer with a strong home team bias, a short-attention span and a nasty personality. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Bottom line on Trump opening. Federal govt is done and his gut tells him it’s time to open the country. No science involved. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 16, 2020

This is, again, Trump suggesting he has made a decision to let states do something they don’t need his permission to do. (He could have tried in various ways to make governors’ lives difficult, but he never had the power to lift their restrictions.) https://t.co/uTrKPTbTIa — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 16, 2020