Internet gobsmacked by Pence’s announcement the White House may recommend doctors reuse cloth gowns

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence suggested at the day’s coronavirus task force briefing that within a day, the White House may be issuing new guidelines allowing doctors to wear “cloth gowns” that can be washed and reused, as a means of cutting back on the cost of medical equipment.

Commenters on social media were stunned at this announcement — and didn’t trust the advice at all.

Important. Vice President Pence says WH officials are looking at whether healthcare workers can wear reusable cloth gowns and will have a recommendation soon. He said: They may have to "recycle gowns" to make sure U.S. has the supplies they need. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 9, 2020

‼️ Pence says today the White House could issue guidance in the next 24 hours recommending hospital workers use cloth gowns. He said he was in discussion with CMS and FDA. He didn’t mention CDC. — Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) April 9, 2020

Hey Pence! Here's a clue for you: If you have to "recycle" gowns, you DON'T HAVE the supplies you need. — Bread & Circuses 🥖🎪 🆘 (@FeasterFamine) April 9, 2020

Pence: 20 years ago, physicians wore "Cloth Gowns". We should use them now because we can't always recycle." Cloth Gowns? How does that protect doctors or healthcare workers? — Moistened Bint💧🌹🇦🇺🌱 (@KylieJColt) April 9, 2020

Has anyone bothered to inform Pence why PPE’s (including gowns), are disposable? Does this so-called task force understand that PPE gets changed after each patient to prevent cross contamination? #askjlister — Amy Jo Green (@AmyJoGreen2) April 9, 2020

Cloth gowns went away because of the possibility of cross contamination. This is Pence's "steam is great!" moment. Screw you, @VP Get PROPER PPE to every healthcare facility that needs it, without the corporate price gouging!! — BReese (@bonniesue65) April 9, 2020

It would also require the production of cloth gowns that haven’t been produced in a very long time. At a time when we are having trouble getting masks made. Do NOT tell me that Pence is the brains…ever ever again. The WH needs to keep its grubby mitts away from patients. — Carroll King (@cjkingmd) April 9, 2020

