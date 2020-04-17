Internet laughs at protester whose sign says ‘COVID-19 is a lie’ — even though he’s in full protective gear

As right-wing protesters descended on Huntington Beach, California to demand an end to the coronavirus lockdown, one protester in particular caught the eye of social media: A man whose sign read “COVID-19 is a lie” — even as he marched in a mask and a full-body protective suit.

Commenters laughed at the apparent contradiction — and some California lawmakers weighed in on the protesters generally.

This protestor in Huntington Beach is wearing protection against #COVID-19, while saying it is a lie. pic.twitter.com/l5HDCfiTpH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 17, 2020

Okay I’m done. Another “liberate” protest, this time in Huntington Beach, California. And the guy with the “COVID-19 is a lie” sign – wearing a hazmat suit, mask, goggles, and gloves – says it all. pic.twitter.com/9nbS0c40L6 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 17, 2020

Three things:

1. No true Californian says “Cali”.

2. The hazmat gear sent me.

3. F*** Huntington Beach. https://t.co/Hn9naJK6cH — Youstina Mina (@StinaMinaaa) April 17, 2020

These protesters are putting thousands of Orange County residents unnecessarily at risk. #COVID19 is a deadly disease, often spread by symptomless carriers. Stay home. Save lives.https://t.co/TJfpMBxmws — Harley Rouda (@HarleyRouda) April 17, 2020