Internet mocks Mike Pence for saying Trump is ‘reinventing testing in America’ for COVID-19

At Friday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, Vice President Mike Pence said that President Donald Trump is “reinventing testing in America” — a dubious notion given that the administration has cut off funding for testing sites.

Pence just credited Trump with "reinventing testing in America" — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) April 17, 2020

Commenters on social media did not buy Pence’s characterization.

WAIT!! he was reinventing testing. Who the hell knew? No one. Because it wasn't happening at trumps direction. — Slingerofhash (@Slingerofhash1) April 17, 2020

Ohhhh. I see. Hahaha. These assholes are "reinventing testing in America?" This is the twist; this time they're actually doing the millions of tests they promised over a month ago? Shazam!! "Reinvented testing!" Yay! Lying MFers!@VP Pence sounds like a carnival barker. — 🗽CentralScrutinizer ☠️ (@CipherKnot) April 17, 2020

Is Pence out here trying to rebrand @realDonaldTrump’s failures as “reinventing testing in America?” Do they think ll of us went to Trump University?! pic.twitter.com/qGPdeMjaoA — Jason Cottrell, Ph.D. (@DrJCottrell) April 17, 2020

Ohhhhhhh, that’s why we’re not testing anyone for #corunavirus, Trump is reinventing medical testing in America… 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂😭😭 — Florida Stanley (@FSUEsquire) April 17, 2020

There was a functional WHO test in February that Trump turned down in order to spend a month developing a test that didn't work in the US. 90% of the total Covid-19 fatalities that will occur in the US could have been avoided if he hadn't made that pointless decision. — Chris Eaton (@Ruricu) April 17, 2020

Trump has “reinvented testing in America” in the same way that I have reinvented dunking a basketball. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 17, 2020