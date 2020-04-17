Internet mocks Mike Pence for saying Trump is ‘reinventing testing in America’ for COVID-19
At Friday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, Vice President Mike Pence said that President Donald Trump is “reinventing testing in America” — a dubious notion given that the administration has cut off funding for testing sites.
Pence just credited Trump with "reinventing testing in America"
— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) April 17, 2020
Commenters on social media did not buy Pence’s characterization.
WAIT!! he was reinventing testing. Who the hell knew? No one. Because it wasn't happening at trumps direction.
— Slingerofhash (@Slingerofhash1) April 17, 2020
Ohhhh. I see.
Hahaha.
These assholes are "reinventing testing in America?"
This is the twist; this time they're actually doing the millions of tests they promised over a month ago?
Shazam!!
"Reinvented testing!" Yay!
Lying MFers!@VP Pence sounds like a carnival barker.
— 🗽CentralScrutinizer ☠️ (@CipherKnot) April 17, 2020
Is Pence out here trying to rebrand @realDonaldTrump’s failures as “reinventing testing in America?” Do they think ll of us went to Trump University?! pic.twitter.com/qGPdeMjaoA
— Jason Cottrell, Ph.D. (@DrJCottrell) April 17, 2020
Ohhhhhhh, that’s why we’re not testing anyone for #corunavirus, Trump is reinventing medical testing in America… 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂😭😭
— Florida Stanley (@FSUEsquire) April 17, 2020
There was a functional WHO test in February that Trump turned down in order to spend a month developing a test that didn't work in the US. 90% of the total Covid-19 fatalities that will occur in the US could have been avoided if he hadn't made that pointless decision.
— Chris Eaton (@Ruricu) April 17, 2020
Trump has “reinvented testing in America” in the same way that I have reinvented dunking a basketball.
— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 17, 2020