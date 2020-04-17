Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet mocks Mike Pence for saying Trump is ‘reinventing testing in America’ for COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

At Friday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, Vice President Mike Pence said that President Donald Trump is “reinventing testing in America” — a dubious notion given that the administration has cut off funding for testing sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media did not buy Pence’s characterization.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump claims world leaders respect his coronavirus response — but they only ‘say it quietly’

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

Despite the United States leading the world in both COVID-19 infections and fatalities, President Donald Trump praised his response during his Friday coronavirus briefing.

Trump explained that world leaders agree that he is doing a great job, but nobody hears about it because they refuse to say it on the record.

"I wish I could tell you stories, what other countries, even powerful countries, say to me -- the leaders," Trump said.

"They say it quietly and they say it off the record, but they have great respect for what we can do," he argued.

The President claims leaders of other powerful countries praise the capabilities of the US off the record and quietly pic.twitter.com/FLf24Eh9rJ

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allows some beaches to reopen as coronavirus numbers continue to rise

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

"Why aren't any elected officials speaking out against this?"

Less than 24 hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis relaxed restrictions on social distancing in the state, clearing the way for beaches and parks in some areas to reopen, the city of Jacksonville announced Friday its beaches would reopen at 5pm.

Jen Perelman, a candidate for Congress in Florida's 23rd District, said the decision was guaranteed to make the outbreak in the state worse.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Obama’s team is increasingly fed up with the president: ‘Enough of Trump’s BS and blame-shifting’

Published

42 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

When Barack Obama was president, Donald Trump was a major supporter of political accountability.

Trump repeatedly took to Twitter to complain about the buck not stopping with the president of the United States.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/250975772083380226

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/395872174722273280

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/522394479429689344

But since Trump began holding public office in 2017, he has repeatedly argued that he need not take responsibility for anything.

With the United States leading the world in COVID-19 cases and fatalities, Trump has sought to blame others for his failures.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image