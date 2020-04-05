Internet previews Trump’s press conference with trending hashtag #TrumpIsALoser

Quantcast
#TrumpIsALoser

1 min ago

Just half an hour ahead of President Donald Trump’s daily address to the nation, Americans took to Twitter to remind him that he is a loser.

The number one trending hashtag on Twitter was #TrumpIsALoser, with users blasting the president for a failed response to the coronavirus outbreak.

As the death toll continues to rise, more and more cases are popping up in other areas of the country than just New York City. Louisiana, New Orleans in particular, Atlanta, and Detroit are all now experiencing a greater influx of cases.

