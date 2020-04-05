Internet previews Trump’s press conference with trending hashtag #TrumpIsALoser

Just half an hour ahead of President Donald Trump’s daily address to the nation, Americans took to Twitter to remind him that he is a loser.

The number one trending hashtag on Twitter was #TrumpIsALoser, with users blasting the president for a failed response to the coronavirus outbreak.

As the death toll continues to rise, more and more cases are popping up in other areas of the country than just New York City. Louisiana, New Orleans in particular, Atlanta, and Detroit are all now experiencing a greater influx of cases.

You can see the comments from people below:

Remember, I’ve known Trump for decades. I know what gets his attention and sticks him the hardest. If people want to really send a message to him, start sending tweets (not just responses)that include the following hashtag and give your best words as to why: #TrumpIsALoser — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 5, 2020

Can we please all agree that this experiment of having a dumb TV host and shady real estate developer with no government knowledge, 5 kids from 3 marriages, 6 bankruptcies, 46 charges of sexual assault, and 35,000 lawsuits as president is not going well at all? #TrumpIsALoser — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) April 5, 2020

Nationwide shutdown or we are in our homes until Halloween, maybe longer. #TrumpIsALoser — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 5, 2020

Even if Barack Obama was coming for your guns (he wasn't) or his birth certificate was fake (it wasn't) or he secretly practiced Islam (he didn't), he was a better president on his worst day (he was) than Donald Trump is on his best.#TrumpIsALoser — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) April 5, 2020

#TrumpIsALoser File this under 'accurate.' — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 5, 2020

#TrumpisALoser A great quote appropriate for the situation we are in. pic.twitter.com/jP2NQu8gwf — Lois Moncrief (@LoisMoncrief) April 5, 2020

#TrumpIsALoser

Trump Airline

Trump Bike Races

Trump Casino

Trump Cologne

Trump Ent. Resort

Trump Game

Trump High-Speed Internet

Trump Magazine

Trump Mattress

Trump Network

Trump NJ Generals

Trump Steak

Trump Travel Site

Trump Vitamin

Trump Vodka

Trump University

Trump Presidency — RufusKings1776 (@RufusKings1776) April 5, 2020

#TrumpIsALoser – and I could live with that, if he wasn't taking all of us down with him. — John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) April 5, 2020

Here in California, we shut down early and we’re flattening the curve. Our governor has shown intelligence, humility, focus, compassion, and the willingness to let experts and science guide his efforts. @realDonaldTrump has shown none of those qualities. That’s why #TrumpIsALoser — dondikan (@DonnaKandel) April 5, 2020

Are you better off than you were 4 years ago? #TrumpIsALoser pic.twitter.com/akEuoMWjyK — Ms Ann (@MsAnn773) April 5, 2020

He lost other people’s money. He bankrupted casinos & businesses. He lost the popular vote by 3 million. And he’s causing countless Americans to lose their lives. But his biggest loss is coming in November. Then he’s going to jail. #TrumpIsALoser — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) April 5, 2020

Trump will be known as the worst president in US history. #Trumpisaloser — Nathan Horek (@NateHorek) April 5, 2020

American citizens are dying unnecessarily because #TrumpIsALoser pic.twitter.com/uF590019tV — Matthew Geary (@MatthewGeary5) April 5, 2020

Failed his shitty family. Failed in New York. Failed as a human being. Now complete failure as potus leading this country into complete collapse. #TrumpIsALoser — Stephanie Gutierrez (@stephaniesits) April 5, 2020

Incompetent, narcissistic #TrumpIsALoser, but so are those who support him, as well as the complicit GOP! https://t.co/CixrpxiuRl — Resist hateful GOP policies (@hateGOP) April 5, 2020

#TrumpIsALoser is trending, as well it should be. The whiny bitch president has proven to be as pitiful in a crisis situation as everyone predicted he would be. His tardiness in responding to COVID-19 is inexcusable. Hey @realDonaldTrump…GFY — GoneSouth (@SpiritOfJFK) April 5, 2020

Trump is a complete failure, everything he touches dies.

He is a failure in business,

He is a failure in his personal life,

He is a failure as president of the United States.#TrumpIsALoser — Bill Gallagher (@GallagherPDX) April 5, 2020

#TrumpIsALoser because he “doesn’t take any responsibility at all.” — ssharding (@yakgnat) April 5, 2020