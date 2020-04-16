Internet reacts to Trump’s claim that COVID-19 has already peaked: ‘There is no victory here’

On Thursday, President Donald Trump told the nation at his latest press briefing that the curve has flattened and the peak of new cases has already passed — something that may be true in many parts of the country, but that is still not the case in every state and doesn’t guarantee it is safe to return to normal activity.

President Trump: “Our experts say the curve has flattened and the peak in new cases is behind us.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media criticized Trump’s attitude, some of them bringing up how bad conditions still are in their own states.

They have only tested 1% of the country. It’s absurd for anyone to suggest we know how widespread this is. — Remove Trump 202-224-3121☎️ (@KsKM3) April 16, 2020

My gov just said today we are a few weeks from peak — Sassy_Tiff ⚖️ (@tify330) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Umm. Wisconsin’s Governor just extended our stay at home order until May 26th. — Morgan (@KildayMorgan) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Not in IN either. — ValerieIsHome (@PhlItalian) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Numbers will keep climbing for weeks.

There shall be no victory here. — BelgianLibtard (@BelgianLibtard) April 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I can’t stand to watch these things anymore.

Is he following along with his finger again? — M. (@40marbles) April 16, 2020

No, but Dr. Oz does. 😳 — Dayle Winston Brand (@DayleBrand) April 16, 2020