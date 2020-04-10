Internet scolds Rand Paul for attacking Kentucky’s COVID-19 restrictions — just after recovering from COVID-19
On Friday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized the measures Kentucky is putting in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here.
Kentucky Governor Announces Plan to Record License Plates of Easter Church Goers and Force Them to Quarantine for 14 Days https://t.co/z7U42liQRh
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 11, 2020
Paul’s criticism did not sit well with social media commenters, many of whom pointed out he himself had just recovered from COVID-19 — and that he swam in the Senate swimming pool hours before his test came back positive.
You're a DOCTOR.
— Mike Pence – Professional Mannequin (@vespertilioAJR) April 11, 2020
Not for being Christian. You can do that anywhere, like at home.
For being irresponsible and selfishly endangering the community, especially the most vulnerable.
— Cass (@CassJSpring) April 11, 2020
Patient zero says what??
— (((Lordy 🇯🇲 DocHolly🌊))) (@docholly) April 11, 2020
Senator Vector (R-KY)
— Charlie B Paige (@whosonfirst6) April 11, 2020
Just in case anyone was wondering whether coming near death fundamentally changes republicans and makes them more sympathetic to humankind.
— LadyGrey (@TWLadyGrey) April 11, 2020
Your fucking colleagues had to quarantine because of your dumb shit
— O’s Girl (@terrij68) April 11, 2020
You’re like a robot whose hard drive contains two Ayn Rand books and nothing else whatsoever
— Street Trash Steadicam (@jamiroqueer) April 11, 2020
You spread coronavirus around the senate gym…you lost whatever credulity you had which was not much.
— Sarah Rauer (@srauer20) April 11, 2020
Science is a thing.
Get some.
— #KNIT Twit (@cyndy_jt) April 11, 2020