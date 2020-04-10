Internet scolds Rand Paul for attacking Kentucky’s COVID-19 restrictions — just after recovering from COVID-19

On Friday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized the measures Kentucky is putting in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here. Kentucky Governor Announces Plan to Record License Plates of Easter Church Goers and Force Them to Quarantine for 14 Days https://t.co/z7U42liQRh — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 11, 2020

Paul’s criticism did not sit well with social media commenters, many of whom pointed out he himself had just recovered from COVID-19 — and that he swam in the Senate swimming pool hours before his test came back positive.

You're a DOCTOR. — Mike Pence – Professional Mannequin (@vespertilioAJR) April 11, 2020

Not for being Christian. You can do that anywhere, like at home. For being irresponsible and selfishly endangering the community, especially the most vulnerable. — Cass (@CassJSpring) April 11, 2020

Patient zero says what?? — (((Lordy 🇯🇲 DocHolly🌊))) (@docholly) April 11, 2020

Senator Vector (R-KY) — Charlie B Paige (@whosonfirst6) April 11, 2020

Just in case anyone was wondering whether coming near death fundamentally changes republicans and makes them more sympathetic to humankind. — LadyGrey (@TWLadyGrey) April 11, 2020

Your fucking colleagues had to quarantine because of your dumb shit — O’s Girl (@terrij68) April 11, 2020

You’re like a robot whose hard drive contains two Ayn Rand books and nothing else whatsoever — Street Trash Steadicam (@jamiroqueer) April 11, 2020

You spread coronavirus around the senate gym…you lost whatever credulity you had which was not much. — Sarah Rauer (@srauer20) April 11, 2020

