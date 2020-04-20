Internet scorns Trump for moving to ban all immigration: ‘Who is going to work at Mar-a-Lago?’

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that he would be suspending all immigration into the United States by executive order.

While his announcement was predictably met with enthusiasm from his base voters, many others on social media did not take well to Trump’s proposal.

Hours after Trump talks about parts of the country being ready to re-open, he tweets that he's temporarily suspending immigration into U.S. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I thought we were ready to reopen? Why are you closing the border? Nevermind..Using propaganda huh? — Sailor Michael⚓✈ (@Megawatts55) April 21, 2020

Seriously? They should be suspending all travel to their countries from the United States! I mean, look at us!! Thanks to your lousy leadership, we lead the world in this plague! pic.twitter.com/uf9DmTpfQb — Tami Burages (@tburages) April 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

imagine being this proud of being this racist — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 21, 2020

Who is going to work at Mar-A-Lago if all the borders are closed? — Darryl Silver (@silveraa) April 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We need testing, not scapegoats. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

RESIGN — Motherofdog (@KHadynski) April 21, 2020

On Trump’s latest “look at me!” anti-immigration order: Apart from all the other problems with the spasm, the US itself is *the* COVID hotspot of the world. Four times as many cases as next-closest country, and fastest growing. Immigration is the problem? Please. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) April 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT