Internet slams armed Michigan lockdown protesters: ‘Carry signs, not semiautomatics’

On Thursday, armed protesters descended on the Michigan state capitol in Lansing to demand an end to the stay-at-home order — even though the vast majority of the public still supports such health measures.

Commenters on social media slammed the protesters — with some pointing out that those peacefully protesting in favor of liberal causes have been treated far more harshly by police and lawmakers.

Protesters should carry signs, not semiautomatics. #MichiganProtest — Dennis Monroe (@VoteforMonroe) April 30, 2020

At what point can we call the armed, non-PPE-wearing "protesters" that stormed the Michigan Capitol terrorists? #MichiganProtest pic.twitter.com/1L2M528vbM — Mike (@michaelbrazell) April 30, 2020

I got tear gassed protesting right to work for less being passed in Michigan while completely unarmed and being completely peaceful.#1u https://t.co/jEJUj4tiS0 — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) April 30, 2020

Black people get executed by police for just existing, while white people dressed like militia members carrying assault weapons are allowed to threaten State Legislators and staff. 📣Our gun laws are so broken. https://t.co/w6Vw97kTV9 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 30, 2020

Are we are likely hours if not minutes from Trump calling these angry white "protestors" armed with semi-automatic guns, and no masks or social distancing, very fine people and offering his support. #MichiganProtest — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 30, 2020

#MichiganProtest is NOT a protest. It's an armed response to the "President" @realDonaldTrump demanding "Liberate Michigan!" It is blatant, dangerous INTIMIDATION. With so many armed citizens is a hotbed for a potential tragedy at our capital. @MichStatePolice, where's SWAT at?!? pic.twitter.com/AB3lW8Lo5y — MLZ (@MLZambrana) April 30, 2020

“Responsible gun owners” my ass. These are vigilantes who as a country we have deemed somehow deserve to have highly dangerous weapons. What the hell are we doing. #MichiganProtest pic.twitter.com/CU3Xqx5TS7 https://t.co/k18fTWDGgK — Ethan Somers (@ethanjsomers) April 30, 2020

