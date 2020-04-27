Quantcast
Internet slams Mike Pence for suggesting the public is too dumb to know why they can’t get tested

Published

1 hour ago

on

- Commentary

At Monday’s coronavirus task force briefing, ABC News reporter Jon Karl asked Vice President Mike Pence to explain why the president’s promise about testing capabilities was broken. Pence’s response was that the public misunderstood what they were actually promising.

Commenters on social media found this response insulting and ridiculous.

