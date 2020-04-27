Internet slams Mike Pence for suggesting the public is too dumb to know why they can’t get tested

At Monday’s coronavirus task force briefing, ABC News reporter Jon Karl asked Vice President Mike Pence to explain why the president’s promise about testing capabilities was broken. Pence’s response was that the public misunderstood what they were actually promising.

Reporter @jonkarl reiterates promises made by Pence and the Trump administration for testing and Pence says "it represents a misunderstanding" by the public regarding a test and the ability to test. Not sure why Pence thinks this answer exonerates him. pic.twitter.com/u51EWWEAeX — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media found this response insulting and ridiculous.

Because WE are the idiots, right? Not Pence's fault WE, the PUBLIC doesn't understand. — Nietzsche Kant (@NietzscheKant2) April 27, 2020

Pence: Oh, you actually wanted tests that could be useful? — claysalt (@claysalt1) April 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

O.m.g.🙁 This Pence remark will be used over and over and i love it! — @coasterinoregon who won’t give trump tv ratings! (@coasterinoregon) April 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes but silky us thought that meant the tests could actually be processed! What a misunderstanding on our part! These guys are flat out frauds. — Paul B. Weitz (@paulbweitz) April 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Over a month ago Pence promised nearly 4million tests would be delivered. They periodically make these claims. Yet our per capita testing rate is pathetic. Why is FEMA and the FBI confiscating tests and PPE? They lie and no one holds them accountable. — Kevin Murphy (@birchtreeweb) April 27, 2020

#gaslighting is an art for these murderers. — Robyn Lyn (@_RobynLyn) April 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We were wrong to believe they could be competent and that’s on us — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) April 27, 2020

It represents a misunderstanding all right and in exactly 191 days we're going to correct that misunderstanding when the American people all swarm to the voting booths and sweep the republican filth from office. #BlueWave2020 pic.twitter.com/Cb2tKlirpj — AltYellowstoneNatPar (@AltYelloNatPark) April 27, 2020