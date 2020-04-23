Iran Guards chief vows ‘decisive response’ to US Gulf threat
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief on Thursday warned the US of a “decisive response” after President Donald Trump said he instructed the US Navy to “shoot down” Iranian boats that harass American ships in the Gulf.
“We declare to the Americans that we are absolutely determined and serious… and that all action will be met with a decisive response that will be efficient and quick,” Major General Hossein Salami told state television.
“We have also ordered our naval units to target (US boats and forces) if they try to endanger the safety of our ships or boats of war.”
Tensions between decades-old foes the United States and Iran escalated again last week with Washington accusing its arch enemy of harassing its ships in the Gulf.
Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had launched the Islamic republic’s first military satellite.
The US president said he had “instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea”.
Salami said last week’s maritime incident was the result of “unprofessional and dangerous behavior by the Americans in the Persian Gulf”.
The Guards commander also indicated that US actions in the sensitive waterway had been hampered by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
“In last week’s incident, there was operational turmoil and disorder among US naval units at sea,” said Salami.
This, he added, was an indication that the “command and control of their military units may have been weakened by… the coronavirus disease.”
Iran and the United States are among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Pharmaceutical maker triples drug price after asking FDA for approval as COVID-19 treatment
A pharmaceutical maker jacked up the cost of its only FDA-approved drug immediately after asking the federal government to expand its use as a coronavirus treatment.
Jaguar Health more than tripled the price of the antidiarrheal medication Mystesi shortly after asking the Food and Drug Administration to authorize emergency use for COVID-19 patients, reported Axios.
The list price of a 60-pill bottle of Mytesi was $668.52 going into this year, but on April 9 the company hiked the cost to $2,206.52.
Breaking Banner
Reporter April Ryan explains the real reason Trump is obsessed with re-opening America
What do celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson, Suze Orman, Valerie Jarret and Iyanla Vanzant have in common? Well, they're stuck at home like the rest of us, and they've all been featured on April Ryan's new Instagram Live show, "Covid Conversations." Many know Ryan from her work as a CNN political analyst and her role as a White House correspondent for the American Urban Radio Networks. While she's stuck at home and unable to go to the White House, she started her own show Monday through Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on her Instagram. No lights and no stage — just Ryan at her desk with her phone.
Breaking Banner
‘Anyone but Trump’: Coronavirus bungling could cost president key state in 2020 election
President Donald Trump's mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis could cost him one of the states he needs to win re-election.
Trump supporters in Pennsylvania say the president's handling of the pandemic has shaken their faith, and they're not sure they can back him again in November, reported NBC News.
"How he's doing with this doesn't give me any confidence," said Corey Ingram, a 42-year-old inspector at a military equipment manufacturer. "The rejection of science, the constant disagreeing with his experts."