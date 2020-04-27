‘Irresponsible, incompetent, disgraceful’: Al Gore slams Trump for putting ego before public health
On Monday, speaking to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, former Vice President Al Gore slammed President Donald Trump for letting his ego and character flaws shape every facet of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Donald Trump has made this all about himself,” said Gore. “He has ignored repeated warnings, news reports this evening, showing yet more warnings that were ignored. He ignored the science, as he has done with the climate crisis as well. He has engaged in a kind of a magical thinking. He’s pushed dangerous and potentially deadly snake-oil type remedies. He’s lashed out at people who have been asking legitimate questions, and who have pleaded with him to try to mobilize the federal government’s resources.”
“Luckily, there have been others that have stepped up,” said Gore. “Governors, Democratic, and Republican governors, in many cases, Dr. Fauci, other scientific and medical experts. This has brought a lot of good out in the American people, but this is a dangerous time for our country, Chris.”
“This is, you know, when people all around the world are just dropping their jaws in amazement at the things he says, that’s not good for anybody in this country,” added Gore. “We’ve got to get through this in spite of Donald Trump, but it has been an irresponsible, incompetent, and in many ways disgraceful performance.”
NYC’s official coronavirus death toll should rise by 4,200 — to over 20,000: Committee on Health chairman
The debate continues as to how to estimate the increase in excess deaths that occurred before there was adequate COVID-19 testing.
Many people who died at home or because of heart attack or stroke were not tested for coronavirus, which was initially thought to be more pulmonary than cardiovascular.
But researchers have noticed steep increases in deaths that were not attributed to coronavirus, suggesting a large number of unreported coronavirus deaths.
On Monday, the chairman of the New York City Council's Committee on Health, suggested that all excess deaths should be attributed coronavirus.
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta rips Trump for failure to provide basics to move America back on track
On CNN Monday, Dr. Sanjay Gupta laid into the Trump administration for utterly failing to produce a real plan on coronavirus testing.
"Dr. Gupta, a White House source says that the goal is to help each state reach the ability to test at least 2 percent of its residents, so the question is, is that enough?" said host Don Lemon.
"I don't think that's enough," said Gupta. "I mean, really by any way that you look at that, I think if you look at the Harvard study they said, you know, you're talking maybe 500,000 people a day, right? So that's a percent of people a week, really, in the country. But i think even that number is probably low."
IRS calls 10,000 agents back to work who must bring their own masks — or be sent home
The federal government is failing to provide Personal Protective Equipment for federal workers being called back to work, Axios reported Monday.
"The Internal Revenue Service called roughly 10,000 employees back to work this week, but it is requiring that they provide their own facial masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic,"
"Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee have blasted the plan, stating that it's 'completely irresponsible and unethical for the IRS to demand those workers obtain their own protective equipment.' A memo notes that employees who do not provide their own equipment may be forced to return home," Axios reported.