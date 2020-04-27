IRS calls 10,000 agents back to work who must bring their own masks — or be sent home

The federal government is failing to provide Personal Protective Equipment for federal workers being called back to work, Axios reported Monday.

“The Internal Revenue Service called roughly 10,000 employees back to work this week, but it is requiring that they provide their own facial masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic,”

“Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee have blasted the plan, stating that it’s ‘completely irresponsible and unethical for the IRS to demand those workers obtain their own protective equipment.’ A memo notes that employees who do not provide their own equipment may be forced to return home,” Axios reported.

