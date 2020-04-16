Israel’s Netanyahu, Gantz miss midnight deadline to form unity govt
Israel’s parliament speaker Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu missed a deadline to form a unity government on Thursday, prolonging the country’s unprecedented political crisis.
The right-wing premier Netanyahu and centrist Gantz, Israel’s former army chief, have gone head-to-head in three stalemated elections over the past year.
Following the most recent vote last month, both men fell short of a majority and neither had a clear path toward a viable governing coalition.
With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in more than 12,500 confirmed infections in Israel, there were widespread calls for an interim emergency alliance.
A Netanyahu-Gantz deal would have given the Jewish state its first stable government since December 2018 and offered a rare period of political calm during a global health crisis that is taking a devastating economic toll.
President Reuven Rivlin said that if they failed to meet his midnight deadline he would likely ask Israel’s parliament, or Knesset, to nominate a candidate to become prime minister.
Throwing the decision to the Knesset would almost certainly create further uncertainty and could push Israel towards another election.
– Gantz mandate expires –
Gantz, who heads the Blue and White alliance, was given a deadline of four weeks to form a government following the March vote after receiving a majority of recommendations from the 120-member Knesset.
But he was unable to do so given the bitter divisions within the anti-Netanyahu parliamentary bloc.
After being elected Knesset speaker, Gantz pledged to use the remainder of his grace period to seek a deal with Netanyahu.
Minutes before that mandate expired at midnight on Monday, Gantz and Netanyahu asked Rivlin for an extension, insisting they were close to a deal.
The president gave them until the end of Wednesday.
Israel was shut down until Wednesday evening for the last day of the Passover holiday.
The sides were reportedly meeting late into the night once the holiday ended, but Blue and White and Netanyahu’s Likud both declined to comment on the status of the talks.
Gantz’s attempt to seek a deal with Netanyahu triggered the break-up of his original Blue and White alliance.
But he said it was necessary to ease the grinding political deadlock and strengthen Israel’s ability to confront the pandemic.
– Power-sharing scenarios –
By becoming speaker, Gantz all but conceded that Netanyahu would remain prime minister, at least through the first part of any prospective unity deal.
The two have reportedly discussed a range of power-sharing scenarios, including one that would see Gantz take over as premier after a number of months, or years.
But obstacles emerged during coalition talks.
The sides were reportedly split over the choice of the justice minister, who would be tasked with overseeing a corruption case against Netanyahu.
The veteran premier, in power since 2009, became the first Israeli prime minister to be indicted in office after being charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
He denies the allegations.
There has also reportedly been friction about the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s widely condemned Middle East peace plan.
Netanyahu wants fast action on the plan, which would see Israel annex strategically crucial parts of the occupied West Bank in defiance of international law.
Gantz has been more cautious regarding the Trump plan, which has been categorically rejected by the Palestinians.
COVID-19
Trump to ease lockdown, saying virus cases have ‘passed peak’
President Donald Trump vowed to unveil plans Thursday to reopen the world's top economy, following cautious moves in Europe, claiming the US had "passed the peak" of the coronavirus crisis despite a record daily death toll.
Since emerging in China late last year, the pandemic has turned the world upside down, forcing half of humanity indoors and catapulting the global economy towards a second Great Depression.AFP / Jose Sánchez Workers wrap with plastic a coffin with the remains of a person who died from the coronavirus, COVID-19 in Guayaquil, Ecuador
The death toll has topped 133,000 with more than two million infected, according to an AFP tally -- with nearly 2,600 dying in the past 24 hours in the US alone.
COVID-19
Wuhan’s ‘wet markets’ struggle after virus lockdown
At a large food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, signs forbid the selling of wild animals and live fowl, while announcements calling for "victory" over COVID-19 play on a loop from speakers.
China's "wet markets" have been slammed internationally as the coronavirus roils the world, with the disease having seemingly emerged from stalls selling live game in Wuhan late last year.
The government has since banned the sale of wildlife for food, but the reopening of markets has drawn criticism from around the world as the death toll from the pandemic continues to mount.
Breaking Banner
Goldman Sachs chief explains why Trump ‘reopening the country’ won’t help the economy
Even the head of Goldman Sachs is opposing President Donald Trump's decision to reopen the economy with his own kind of COVID-19 party, the Washington Post reported.
CEO David Solomon may be one of Trump's key business leaders, but he wasn't on the White House's call list with the business leaders due to a scheduling conflict. If he had been, he likely would have told the president that he can't force the economy to come back.