‘It hurts our soul’: Nursing home workers struggle with thankless position
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — In the months before county health officials ordered the evacuation of COVID-19-plagued Magnolia Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, the facility's employees complained of bounced checks. It sat on a listof the nation's worst nursing homes for health and safety violations.But when announcing the unprecedented evacuation of Magnolia's 83 remaining patients last week, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County's health officer, singled out the nursing home's staff― after only one of its 13 certified nursing assistants showed up for a scheduled shift the previous day.All health care wo…
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — In the months before county health officials ordered the evacuation of COVID-19-plagued Magnolia Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, the facility's employees complained of bounced checks. It sat on a listof the nation's worst nursing homes for health and safety violations.But when announcing the unprecedented evacuation of Magnolia's 83 remaining patients last week, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County's health officer, singled out the nursing home's staff? after only one of its 13 certified nursing assistants showed up for a scheduled shift the previous day.All health care wo...
Amid pandemic, FDA seizes cheaper drugs from Canada
JUPITER, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration in the past month has stepped up seizures of prescription drugs being sent to American customers from pharmacies in Canada and other countries, according to operators of stores in Florida that facilitate the transactions.While seizures at the nation’s international mail facilities have periodically spiked during the past two decades, the latest crackdown is distressing many older customers whose goal is to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.“It’s very aggravating,” said Cabot Jaffe Sr., 83, of Maitland, Florida, who had his asthma drug se... (more…)
Alzheimer’s: the ‘switch-on moment’ discovered
The past three decades saw a dramatic improvement in our understanding of what brings about Alzheimer’s disease. Two proteins are thought to be responsible: amyloid and tau. The most widely accepted theory is that a critical level of amyloid in the brain triggers the build-up of the more toxic tau protein. This has led to several studies testing drugs and vaccines that remove amyloid and tau to see if they can improve or even prevent dementia. Results have been disappointing.
All studies in dementia patients have failed to show improvements, even if amyloid itself was affected. In a prominent case, a vaccine given to patients was shown to have cleared the brain of amyloid of people who nonetheless died of profound dementia.