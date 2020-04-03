‘It is going away’: Trump defends his previous efforts to downplay coronavirus

At Friday’s coronavirus press briefing, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta confronted the task force with President Donald Trump’s previous claims that the virus would go away by April, and Trump cut in to defend himself.

“It is going away,” he said. He then denied he had made any claim about a timeline for the virus going away.

In reality, Trump did say explicitly he believed the virus would be gone by April. “Now, the virus that we’re talking about having to do — you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in,” he said on February 10. “Typically, that will go away in April.”

