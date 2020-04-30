‘It is not right’: Trump blasted for refusing to pay funeral expenses for COVID-19 fatalities

On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” host Chris Hayes laid into President Donald Trump for not authorizing the government to pay funeral expenses for the families of COVID-19 victims.

“It is not right what is going on in America right now. It is not right,” said Hayes. “The public health disaster we could have mitigated, the economic devastation, that tens of millions of Americans are now facing. Specifically, the way this country is now failing to honor with dignity and grace the more than 62,000 men and women we have lost.”

“We have all seen the stories about the overwhelming number of fatalities. At one funeral home in New York, 50 decomposing bodies were found on ice in four trucks including rental trucks from U-Haul,” said Hayes. “Here is the thing, it doesn’t have to be like this. There is a very simple thing, the federal government, our government can do right now to help. They could step in and pay for burials for those who have fallen. Donald Trump has not done it. he has not released the money.”

“In the past of disasters like Superstorm Sandy and Katrina, the government stepped in to cover funeral costs,” said Hayes. “After three hurricanes in 2017, FEMA paid out about $2,700 per approved application. So far, we’ve lost more than 62,000 men and women to the virus. If the federal government wanted to provide that same amount of money, $2,700 to each of the families that seized so they don’t have to scrounge to cover funeral costs, it would cost the federal government around $170 million.” He noted that representatives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have called on him to do so.

“It is the least we can do, but Trump won’t do it,” added Hayes. “He doesn’t need to go through Congress. He needs to authorize FEMA to release the money.”

