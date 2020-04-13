‘It won’t work’: CNN’s Santorum warns Trump of backlash if he tries forcing states to reopen during pandemic

Trump ally and former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum admitted on CNN Monday that President Donald Trump is completely wrong about being able to force states to reopen their economies.

After the president tweeted that he had the sole power to order states to reopen, CNN’s John King asked Santorum if he really believed Trump could bypass governors and order businesses and schools to open their doors.

“The president can’t order the reopening of the american of the economy, correct?” King asked.

“That’s correct,” Santorum admitted, before adding that “the president can set a tone” about whether to head back to work.

Santorum then warned that any attempt to strong-arm states into reopening would backfire.

“The president can’t — nor should — he overrule [governors],” Santorum said. “It won’t work. But what he can do is set a tone saying, ‘It’s time to start getting back to work.’… Just because the president says go back to work doesn’t mean people are going to go back to work. They’ll want some level of comfort.”

