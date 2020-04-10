Italy’s coronavirus death toll rises by 570 as new cases decline slightly
Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 570 on Friday, down from 610 the day before, and the number of new cases also slowed modestly to 3,951 from a previous 4,204.
The latest tallies broadly confirm what experts describe as a plateau of new cases and deaths, which are no longer accelerating but are still not falling steeply.
The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 18,849, the Civil Protection Agency said, the highest in the world.
The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 147,577, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.
There were 3,497 people in intensive care on Friday against 3,605 on Thursday—a seventh consecutive daily decline.
COVID-19
Italy’s coronavirus death toll rises by 570 as new cases decline slightly
Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 570 on Friday, down from 610 the day before, and the number of new cases also slowed modestly to 3,951 from a previous 4,204.
The latest tallies broadly confirm what experts describe as a plateau of new cases and deaths, which are no longer accelerating but are still not falling steeply.
The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 18,849, the Civil Protection Agency said, the highest in the world.
COVID-19
NY needs millions of coronavirus tests before reopening: governor
Millions of New Yorkers must be tested for the new coronavirus before the state can reopen, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday, as he reported a continued slowing of COVID-19.
Cuomo said intensive care admissions were at their lowest since the crisis began last month but called for an "unprecedented mobilization" of testing before residents are able to return to work.
"Even with our high capacity and high performance on testing it's still not enough," Cuomo told reporters.
"It's not enough if you want to reopen on a meaningful scale and reopen quickly, so the testing front is going to be a challenge for us."
Breaking Banner
Coronavirus pandemic reveals GOP’s soft civil war
JB Pritzker appeared on PBS Newshour. The Democratic governor of Illinois said the White House had arranged for personal protective equipment (PPE) to be flown in from China to meet shortages in the US. On its arrival, Pritzker said, the PPE will be turned over to private firms. States like his, which are experiencing the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, are expected to bid against each other for access to it.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board