‘It’s a very unfair question’: Trump takes offense when asked why Alex Azar still has a job

Published

46 mins ago

on

At Monday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump grew angry when a reporter asked him why Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar still has a job, after telling the American people the coronavirus would not significantly impact day-to-day life.

“It’s a very unfair question,” said Trump. “You have many great professionals … You have many people in the other party who have said the same thing with even more confidence.”

He once again bragged about his China travel restrictions, and repeated one of his favorite talking points that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “dancing in the streets in Chinatown” at the time.


