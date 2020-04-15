It’s ‘clear on the law’ that Trump is wrong about his power over the states: Andrew Cuomo
On Wednesday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo sat down with his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew for yet another interview. The two engaged in their usual affectionate brotherly banter, mocking each other with inside family jokes, and on a more somber level, Chris revealed his wife may have become infected with COVID-19.
One of the key moments, however, was when the subject turned to President Donald Trump’s proclamation that he has absolute authority over governors’ decisions to re-open their states — a matter Andrew has clashed with Trump over.
“All right … who has the power to re-open New York state?” said Chris. “The president said, me. You said, nah, nah, nah, you’re not the king, you’re president. He said, okay, okay, but I gave Cuomo and the other governors the power. You said, not really. Today he said, yeah, really, because I have all the power. Where are we?”
“I don’t think I said ‘nah, nah, nah’ but … I said 10th Amendment, I said states’ rights. I said the states have clear legal authority when it comes to issues of health and quarantine,” said Andrew. “That was the Printz case. It was a New York case. 1992, New York v. United States. So, it’s clear on the law, and I did establish that when the president said it.”
“The president said he had total authority,” continued Andrew. “That’s not legally correct. I’m a governor. I represent the people of the state. Other governors all across the country said it. Governor Lamont said it. Governor Pritzker said it. They all said it. Democrats and Republicans. So it was important to establish that basic legal fact. It’s the governors’ power. I think the president walked it back as best he could and he basically said, okay, it’s the governors’ power, but he’s going to talk to the governors or something which was — look, at the end of the day, it’s fine because he said it’s up to the governors, and it’s up to the governors when the governor will open their state, and that’s true, and that’s the law.”
Watch below:
CNN
It’s ‘clear on the law’ that Trump is wrong about his power over the states: Andrew Cuomo
On Wednesday, CNN's Chris Cuomo sat down with his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew for yet another interview. The two engaged in their usual affectionate brotherly banter, mocking each other with inside family jokes, and on a more somber level, Chris revealed his wife may have become infected with COVID-19.
One of the key moments, however, was when the subject turned to President Donald Trump's proclamation that he has absolute authority over governors' decisions to re-open their states — a matter Andrew has clashed with Trump over.
"All right ... who has the power to re-open New York state?" said Chris. "The president said, me. You said, nah, nah, nah, you're not the king, you're president. He said, okay, okay, but I gave Cuomo and the other governors the power. You said, not really. Today he said, yeah, really, because I have all the power. Where are we?"
CNN
Michigan governor: People were ‘absolutely’ endangered by anti-lockdown protests
On Wednesday, right-wing protesters descended on Lansing, Michigan to protest the strict lockdown order imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to contain the spread of coronavirus.
On CNN, Whitmer warned that the protests only put Michiganders at greater risk to their health and safety.
"We have video today, Governor Whitmer, from outside the steps, people talking," said host Erin Burnett. "I want to make it clear, most people were in their cars, but a lot of people standing around, some not wearing masks. Our reporter was there and said a lot of people were not social distancing. Dozens upon dozens, as he was there. Do you think that the protest put people at risk today?"
CNN
Trump faces pushback for claims there’s no problem with testing — ‘this could be a reality check’: CNN
On Wednesday, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins walked through the feedback President Donald Trump is getting from business leaders — and how it poses a challenge to his narrative about the effort to fight COVID-19.
"Kaitlan, this is a phone meeting, I guess, of the president's new business council," said anchor Jake Tapper. "Are there any indications that the business leaders were able to convince the president?"
"The first message from these executives on this first call, which was banking executives, financial executives, those from retail, hospitality, restaurants, of that nature, was that you're going to have to ramp up testing if we're going to open up our businesses and people are going to feel safe coming in," said Collins. "They made sure to the president that was a priority for them, essentially saying that they do not feel that they're at the level of that right now because a lot of these companies are basically telling the president, if these consumers don't feel comfortable coming in, then we're not going to be opening up until this testing has ramped up further."