‘It’s gonna leave’: Trump answers question how COVID-19 will disappear without a vaccine by saying it just will

During a press conference Wednesday, President Donald Trump was asked why he thinks that the coronavirus will disappear without a vaccine. His answer left many confused.

“It’s gonna go. It’s gonna leave. It’s gonna be gone,” he said.

“Why do you think without a vaccine, the virus would be gone?” asked the reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’ll be eradicated,” he said, refusing to answer how that would happen.

Trump, who doesn’t generally believe in science, has largely deferred to the doctors on the coronavirus task force, but in some cases, he’s invented his own conclusions.

Last week, Trump speculated that since disinfectants kill the virus so well that the team looks into injecting such disinfectants into people’s bodies. In the days since, there has been a spike in poisonings.

Watch below:

President Trump @realDonaldTrump saying there’s no reason for a vaccine if the disease is gone. “It’s gonna be gone. It’s gonna be eradicated!” 🥳🤩🏆🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/G950cN54pQ — Aaron Grabowski (@AaronGrabowski_) April 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporter: "Why do you think without a vaccine, the virus would be gone?" Trump: "It'll be eradicated." This is why we need actual experts and not the guy who doesn't know how to spell "hamburger." — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 29, 2020

And how exactly does he think that will happen without a vaccine? — Park with a P (@TrishPark13) April 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald J Trump:

* Feb 26: “it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

* March 10: “Just stay calm. It will go away.”

* April 29: "It's gonna leave. It's gonna be gone. It's gonna be eradicated." 61,000 Americans are dead. Including nearly 2,000 so far today. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Pres Trump declines today to put a date on when he wants to see the country reopened, other than as soon as possible, per pool. He notes most businesses are opening slowly with limits. “This virus is going to be gone,” but have to wait till it’s gone, Trump says. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 29, 2020