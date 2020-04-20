‘It’s no worse than the flu’: Organizer of Missouri rally calls coronavirus warnings ‘false information’
The activist who organized a rally against government stay-at-home orders in Missouri argued on Monday that COVID-19 is “just like the flu” — even though scientists believe that it is ten times more deadly.
Kansas City Star reporter shared video of activist Kristi Nichols explaining why she had organized the Monday rally.
“We are a group of patriots and grassroots efforts to open up Missouri,” she said. “I want all the states to be opened up. We have to end this tyranny. Our constitutional rights have been violated and we need Missouri to open up.”
“The information that has gone out with the virus — it’s no worse than the flu,” Nichols continued. “We didn’t lock down cities, states and nations because people had the flu.”
According to Nichols, the American dream is being lost “because of false information” about the novel coronavirus.
“It’s time to open up the United States now,” she insisted. “We are not a communist nation.”
Watch the video below.
Kristi Nichols- Kansas City resident and the organizer of Open Mo. 2020 about 80 protesters attended the midday rally near the Country Club Plaza. pic.twitter.com/iBEIBlxMhO
— Glenn E. Rice (@GRicekcstar) April 20, 2020
Activism
‘Jesus is my vaccine’: Hundreds of protesters gather without protective gear in Pennsylvania
Demonstrators gathered in Pennsylvania on Monday to demand that that the stay-at-home order be lifted as the coronavirus pandemic peaks in the United States.
According to reports, hundreds of protesters showed up in Harrisburg. Many of the demonstrators failed to wear protective gear or follow the CDC's social distancing guidelines.
"Jesus is my vaccine," a message on one truck said. One man came to the rally bearing a wooden cross on his back.
Other signs claimed that COVID-19 is a government "false flag" operation.
"Signs are saying that Gov. Wolf is the virus, that the media are the virus. Everything is the virus, except the virus," one observer noted.
Activism
Donald Trump Jr. says dad was ‘fascinated’ during conversation about pardoning ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
Donald Trump Jr. revealed on Tuesday that he had a conversation with this father -- the president of the United States -- about pardoning Joe Exotic, a tiger owner who was convicted of trying to kill an animal rights activist.
Trump Jr. noted that the idea of pardoning the star of Netflix's Tiger King began as a joke on a radio show before the president was asked about it in a briefing.
Activism
WATCH: Profanity-spewing police captain approaches nanny and her ‘coronavirus kids’ to berate them over social distancing
In a video posted online by Nashville Scene and first reported by Scoop: Nashville on Sunday, Metro Nashville Police Department Captain Jason Reinbold can be seen stepping out of his house and cursing at a nanny and her family for stopping near his property while on a bike ride.