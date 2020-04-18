Ivanka Trump buried on MSNBC for stay-at-home hypocrisy: ‘Look at her actions and not her words’
On MSNBC Saturday, Business Insider reporter Sonam Sheth broke down Ivanka Trump’s personal travel across state lines to celebrate Passover, failing to follow the stay-at-home orders the government is attempting to enforce to curb the spread of coronavirus.
“Obviously, it doesn’t look great for Ivanka Trump or the White House,” said Sheth. “But as far as them flouting the stay-at-home orders to go to Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, if you’ll pardon the pun, it’s kind of par for the course for this White House and for this administration. They have routinely, throughout Trump’s presidency, either acted against the advice that they have publicly given Americans or they have done the very things that they have criticized their political opponents for.”
“I think it’s very interesting that Ivanka Trump is at the center of this controversy,” added Sheth. “Because she has, for a long time, been seen as the kind of voice of reason in the White House. But this kind of highlights why it’s important to look at her actions and not her words, because she often acts contradictory to the things that she recommends. So this seems to be another example of that. We have seen throughout this presidency, she was profiting off of her father’s presidency while calling for harsher ethics guidelines. So this is just another example of her acting, you know, the opposite of what she has been urging the public to do.”
Watch below:
COVID-19
Ivanka Trump buried on MSNBC for stay-at-home hypocrisy: ‘Look at her actions and not her words’
On MSNBC Saturday, Business Insider reporter Sonam Sheth broke down Ivanka Trump's personal travel across state lines to celebrate Passover, failing to follow the stay-at-home orders the government is attempting to enforce to curb the spread of coronavirus.
"Obviously, it doesn't look great for Ivanka Trump or the White House," said Sheth. "But as far as them flouting the stay-at-home orders to go to Trump's golf club in New Jersey, if you'll pardon the pun, it's kind of par for the course for this White House and for this administration. They have routinely, throughout Trump's presidency, either acted against the advice that they have publicly given Americans or they have done the very things that they have criticized their political opponents for."
2020 Election
Rick Wilson blisters Trump for inciting supporters to start a ‘COVID Civil War’ in order to cover his failures
In a typically blunt column for the Daily Beast, conservative campaign consultant Rick Wilson hammered Donald Trump for both his claim to wield "total authority" and for inciting his most rabid followers to hit the streets and protest against Democratic governors who are attempting the stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
According to Wilson, "Donald Trump fired the first shots in the COVID Civil War this week, a modern-day Jefferson Davis of the Pro-Plague States of America sending his opening salvo from Fort Twitter at Democratic governors who dared to question if it wasn’t just a wee bit early to end the stay-at-home orders in states still far to the left of the peak. He started the week with claims of 'total authority' and then cried about a supposed mutiny by mouthy state leaders. By Friday, he was up to calls to 'liberate' states.
COVID-19
In letter to Steve Mnuchin, Kamala Harris and 13 other senators demand stimulus cash be exempt from debt collections
"Americans are in dire need of money to pay their rent and put food on the table—this is absurd."
Sen. Kamala Harris and 13 other senators on Friday sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin demanding that coronavirus stimulus checks not be subject to debt collections as reports continue to increase of the one-time $1,200 payments being seized by creditors.
"Americans are in dire need of money to pay their rent and put food on the table—this is absurd," Harris tweeted Friday.