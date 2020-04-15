Quantcast
Connect with us

Ivanka Trump ignored federal guidelines saying people shouldn’t travel and went to New Jersey

Published

1 min ago

on

Ivanka Trump decided that the Center for Disease Control guidelines didn’t apply to her and traveled to another one of the family’s homes in New Jersey for the Passover holy week, the New York Times reported.

“Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so,” Ivanka Trump said in a video she posted. “Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And yet, Ms. Trump exempted herself from that reqest.

“Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey to celebrate the first night of Passover this month, according to two people with knowledge of their travel plans, even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom,” the Times reported.

Bedminster was forced to close most of the club on March 18, including the clubhouse, fitness suite, and restaurants, which they said would all remain closed until further notice.

Kushner came back to the White House, but Ms. Trump has continued working from New Jersey. The state is one of the worst-hit in the coronavirus crisis, and the county where Bedminster is located, Somerset County, has 1,911 people suffering from coronavirus, and 91 have died. The full state has 68,824 confirmed cases with just 514 who have recovered. Sadly, over 2,800 people have lost their lives.

Ms. Trump said that because the club is shut down, it’s safer than her Washington, D.C. mansion. She’s lately been spotted jogging in Rock Creek Park in Washington, the Times said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before leaving for Bedminster, Ms. Trump appeared at her father’s side in the White House’s Roosevelt Room after lobbying top bank executives to commit to the Paycheck Protection Program, a relief effort intended to help small businesses weather the pandemic. Ms. Trump has been focused on helping small businesses become a path to the country’s economic recovery, and at the event, Mr. Trump, as he often does, falsely credited his daughter with creating “over 15 million jobs.”

Read the full report at the New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ivanka Trump ignored federal guidelines saying people shouldn’t travel and went to New Jersey

Published

1 min ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Ivanka Trump decided that the Center for Disease Control guidelines didn't apply to her and traveled to another one of the family's homes in New Jersey for the Passover holy week, the New York Times reported.

"Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so," Ivanka Trump said in a video she posted. "Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread."

And yet, Ms. Trump exempted herself from that reqest.

"Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey to celebrate the first night of Passover this month, according to two people with knowledge of their travel plans, even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom," the Times reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The truth about how the media handled the beginning of the coronavirus crisis

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

How has the American media responded to the coronavirus crisis? This question is particularly fraught given President Donald Trump's own prominent role in the outbreak's progression and his notoriously combative relationship with the press. This, in combination with the fact that much of right-wing media is devoted to both toeing and shaping the president's talking points, makes analysis of the rest of the press a lightning rod for political dispute.

But I'll take it as a given, as I have and others have argued elsewhere, that Trump himself and right-wing media broadly have proven particularly disgraceful and destructive during the pandemic. They've shifted positions multiple times, from downplaying the coronavirus to taking it seriously and back again, with their particular attitudes seeming to depend solely on whatever stance they believed will best suit the president's interests.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Police find 17 bodies at New Jersey nursing home after anonymous tip: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that police have found a large number of bodies overloading a small morgue at a nursing home complex in Andover, New Jersey that has been overwhelmed with coronavirus cases.

"The call for body bags came late Saturday," reported Tracey Tully. "By Monday, the police in a small New Jersey town had gotten an anonymous tip about a body being stored in a shed outside one of the state’s largest nursing homes. When the police arrived, the corpse had been removed from the shed, but they discovered 17 bodies piled inside the nursing home in a small morgue intended to hold no more than four people."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image