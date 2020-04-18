Quantcast
Ivanka Trump offered an idea of how Americans could spend Saturday night — and it did not go well

Published

1 min ago

on

First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump offered a suggestion for bored Americans to do during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

She suggested people, “try making shadow puppets from Henry Bursill’s recently unearthed 1860’s book of engraving.”

At least two Twitter users offered photos of a shadow made by a hand, but they were not shaped as an animal.

