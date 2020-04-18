Ivanka Trump offered an idea of how Americans could spend Saturday night — and it did not go well

First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump offered a suggestion for bored Americans to do during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

She suggested people, “try making shadow puppets from Henry Bursill’s recently unearthed 1860’s book of engraving.”

At least two Twitter users offered photos of a shadow made by a hand, but they were not shaped as an animal.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s some of what others were saying about the tweet:

ADVERTISEMENT

Nah. I’ll watch the concert supporting the World Health Organization since Daddy Dearest cut its funding. #GlobalCitizen #TogetherAtHome — All Might E Dane Ish (@almightydanish) April 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Always. It's mindboggling. — Katy Morton (@Krokmorton) April 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

They're having a private concert by Kid Rock and Ted Nugent later, with a special appearance by Sarah Palin in a banana costume. — Lyle Scout (@fartyowls1) April 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This was a great tweet urging people to stay home and practice social distancing. Could you explain why you didn’t follow it over Passover? We too would have loved to spend the holiday with our family, but like most people we chose not to this year. https://t.co/sXbqJiJXwp — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) April 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Liberal Twitter: #TogetherAtHome ft. Beyonce, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, etc. MAGA Twitter: https://t.co/HCLqqMRIYk — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) April 19, 2020

Puppet? No Puppet! You are the puppet. https://t.co/Jy5A7bXZrv — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) April 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT