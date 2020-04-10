James Carville: Republicans will ‘literally kill people’ to stay in power

During an appearance on MSNBC this Wednesday, longtime Democratic strategist James Carville had some harsh words for Republicans, saying that they would literally kill people in order to hold on to power.

“My kind of mission in the short-term is to sound the alarm to say [that] Mitch McConnell and the Supreme Court — they’re going to do everything they can to hold onto power,” Carville said.

“This thing in Wisconsin was one of the most awful things I’ve ever seen in my life,” he continued, referring to the dust-up on whether to delay the state’s primary elections due to the coronavirus. “The extent that they will go to to hold onto power — it was all about one Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin — they will kill people to stay in power, literally.”

Watch the segment below, via MSNBC: