Japan’s Fujifilm starts Avigan trial to treat coronavirus
Japan’s Fujifilm has begun clinical trials to test the effectiveness of its anti-flu drug Avigan in treating patients with the new coronavirus, after reports of promising results in China.
Trials in China have suggested Avigan could play a role in shortening the recovery time for patients infected with coronavirus.
“The trial will be conducted on 100 patients until the end of June,” a company spokesman told AFP on Wednesday.
“We will collect data, analyze them and file for approval after that,” he added.
The drug will be administered for a maximum of 14 days to coronavirus patients between 20 and 74 years old with mild pneumonia, the spokesman said.
The study excludes pregnant women due to side effects shown in animal testing, he added.
The phase three trial comes after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday that the government “will begin the necessary process to formally approve (Avigan) as a treatment against the new coronavirus.”
China has already completed clinical trials on favipiravir, the main ingredient in Avigan, the country’s ministry of science and technology said last month.
Two trials in the country found the drug shortened recovery time for patients, but Fujifilm was not involved in those programs.
Avigan is currently approved for manufacture and sale in Japan as an antiviral drug for flu.
“It is expected that Avigan may potentially have an antiviral effect on the new coronavirus” given the way it works on the flu virus, Fujifilm said in a statement announcing the trial.
Researchers and companies around the world are racing to find a cure for the new coronavirus, with the focus on existing medicines such as anti-malaria and anti-HIV drugs.
Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat malaria have shown early promise against the COVID-19 illness in early studies in France and China.
But experts urge caution until bigger trials demonstrate their effectiveness.
Medical researchers around the world are also working to find a vaccine for the virus, which has so far killed more than 42,000 people globally.
COVID-19
Pandemic pranks off the table on April Fools’ Day
It may be the global day for pranks but with the world under assault from the deadly coronavirus pandemic many governments on Wednesday were warning against virus-themed April Fools' jokes -- some even threatening jail.
The April 1 tradition sees families, web users and corporations embrace practical jokes.
But few are in the mood as the global death toll mounts and billions remain under some form of lockdown.
Google, a company renowned for its elaborate annual stunts, told its employees it would "take the year off from that tradition out of respect for all those fighting the Covid-19 pandemic," according to an internal email obtained by Business Insider.
COVID-19
Auto industry races to make ventilators during virus crisis
The automotive industry is offering its expertise and manpower to the hospital sector as it gears up to build mechanical ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic, an initiative that is being met with some scepticism.
American auto manufacturers General Motors and Ford, French car companies PSA and Renault, and Formula 1 engineers have joined the ranks in response to a massive global shortage of the vital piece of medical equipment.
As hospitals around the world face a surge of patients with breathing difficulties from COVID-19, the scarcity of ventilators has forced doctors to make life-or-death decisions.
COVID-19
‘Unnecessary risk’: US Navy captain says carrier faces dire coronavirus threat
The captain of the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt told the Pentagon that new coronavirus is spreading uncontrollably through his ship and called for immediate help to quarantine its crew.
But Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday ruled out evacuating the ship, whose plight bears similarities to that on civilian cruise ships where the COVID-19 illness spread.
Captain Brett Crozier wrote in a four-page letter that they had not been able to stem the spread of COVID-19 through the 4,000 crewmembers, describing a dire situation aboard the vessel now docked at Guam, a US territory in the Pacific.