Quantcast
Connect with us

Jerry Falwell Jr. claims trespass warrants have been issued for reporters who investigated Liberty University’s coronavirus policy

Published

19 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Jerry Falwell, Jr., the president of Liberty University, has announced there are warrants issued for ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis and a New York Times photographer Julia Rendleman, who reported on his school’s controversial decision to reopen the campus to students in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Photocopies of the two warrants published on the website of Todd Starnes, a conservative radio host, charge that Julia Rendleman, a freelance photographer for the Times, and Alec MacGillis, a ProPublica reporter, committed misdemeanor trespassing on the Lynchburg, Va., campus of the college while working on their articles,” reported Caitlyn Oprysko.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Falwell cast his decision to seek a case against the journalists as a move to protect his students, asserting that the journalists had probably come from coronavirus hot spots such as Washington, D.C., or New York, and that by being on campus they had put remaining Liberty students at risk. He also complained that Liberty was being singled out because of its status as a religious school,” wrote Oprysko. “He contended that there were witnesses for both cases of alleged trespassing, telling Starnes that there were no-trespassing signs posted at ‘every entrance’ barring everyone from the campus except students, faculty and staff, or those with official university business.”

ProPublica president Richard Tofel has said he has seen no evidence of the warrant for MacGillis other than the image posted by Starnes. And Times counsel David McCraw maintains that Rendleman was invited on campus by a student to cover the story and acted completely legally.

“In an interview on Starnes’ show, Falwell ripped a New York Times report that nearly a dozen students were experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The Times cited ‘the physician who runs Liberty’s student health service,’ who said three students so far had been tested for coronavirus, with at least one student, who lives off campus, testing positive,” wrote Oprysko. “More students were self-quarantining, the Times reported, a move caused, Falwell said, by where they had spent spring break. Falwell said the physician, who he says has ‘no official role at Liberty,’ had ‘immediately issued a correction’ to his statements to the Times.”

“Falwell defended his decision to allow students back to campus, saying there was ‘maybe’ less than 10 percent occupancy on campus and that some who remained on campus were international students or were afraid to go home and live with high-risk family members,” wrote Oprysko.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Jerry Falwell Jr. claims trespass warrants have been issued for reporters who investigated Liberty University’s coronavirus policy

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Jerry Falwell, Jr., the president of Liberty University, has announced there are warrants issued for ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis and a New York Times photographer Julia Rendleman, who reported on his school's controversial decision to reopen the campus to students in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Photocopies of the two warrants published on the website of Todd Starnes, a conservative radio host, charge that Julia Rendleman, a freelance photographer for the Times, and Alec MacGillis, a ProPublica reporter, committed misdemeanor trespassing on the Lynchburg, Va., campus of the college while working on their articles," reported Caitlyn Oprysko.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has abdicated core duties of the presidency

Published

56 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

As President Donald Trump hurtles into his high-stakes bid for re-election, he is proving more than ever that he doesn’t deserve the office he holds. Not only is he incapable of meeting many of its demands, as the coronavirus has raged across the country, he has repeatedly shirked the duties of the presidency.

On Wednesday, he made clear that he doesn’t think a look back on the crisis will serve him well:

“This is an incredible admission of guilt and failure,” said MSNBC Chris Hayes in response to the tweet.

Compare this sentiment to what President Barack Obama said in 2011, when the country was still suffering mightily from the aftershocks of the financial crisis and as he looked toward the prospects for re-election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump cites Sean Hannity’s Fox News program as proof hospitals are in ‘great shape’ with ventilators

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that he was "right" that states did not need as many ventilators as they requested amid the coronavirus pandemic, in part because he saw the numbers discussed on Sean Hannity's Fox News show.

Trump told Hannity that he was "right" that states are "not needing nearly as many beds as they thought. They're not needing as many ventilators as they thought."

"In fact, I just saw on your show — and a couple of other people just reported back to me — that everyone is in great shape from the standpoint of ventilators, which are very hard because they are expensive, and they're big, and you know, they are very high tech," Trump added. "But they are very hard to get, and we are building thousands of them. And we have that in good shape."

Continue Reading
 
 