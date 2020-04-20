‘Jesus is my vaccine’: Coronavirus pandemic policy protestors echo Tea Party mania

A few Americans are attending a handful of coronavirus pandemic protests across the nation, protests organized by right wing groups, some with ties to the family of President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. These mostly fake grass roots protests – “astroturf,” as they used to be called – are an outlet for conservatives unwilling to stay at home and sacrifice like their forefathers and foremothers did during World War II.

The target is no longer President Barack Obama but protestors appear to have dug up their old Tea Party garb and flags, this time adding God in to the mix.

“Jesus is my vaccine” reads the front quarter panel of one protestor’s massive truck, its horn honking as it slowly drives past the steps to the Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The green truck drove past American flags, Betsy Ross American flags, and the Tea Party’s yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flags, as CNN’s Miguel Marquez shows in these photos and videos:

“Jesus is my vaccine” is one of the more colorful messages here. pic.twitter.com/vw5qolIlHC — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020

In honor of the President who has openly-encouraged these protests, there are plenty of Trump-Pence 2020 flags and signs, along with “Keep America Great” ones as well.

Wrapping up here. Most protesters have left. Lots of cars still showing their colors and using their horns. pic.twitter.com/XlGQxnZSqo — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020

Heavily-armed protestors filled another truck.

Contingent of heavily armed individuals in back of an old military vehicle just showed up. They said they’re all independent. No affiliation. pic.twitter.com/Y8GMcN12eG — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020

Social distancing is non-existent:

As protesters gather on Capitol steps cars and bikers honking and beginning to clog streets around the building. pic.twitter.com/clUEXelKNT — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020

Democratic Governor Tom Wolf is the target for some protestors, others say “the media is the virus.”

Several hundred here. Many not wearing masks or keeping any distance from each other. pic.twitter.com/nAqHVOgjkL — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020

Earlier Monday “Fox & Friends” declared Americans have demonstrated “responsibility” and should be treated like “adults” as they promoted these protests.