‘Jesus is my vaccine’: Hundreds of protesters gather without protective gear in Pennsylvania
Demonstrators gathered in Pennsylvania on Monday to demand that that the stay-at-home order be lifted as the coronavirus pandemic peaks in the United States.
According to reports, hundreds of protesters showed up in Harrisburg. Many of the demonstrators failed to wear protective gear or follow the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.
“Jesus is my vaccine,” a message on one truck said. One man came to the rally bearing a wooden cross on his back.
Other signs claimed that COVID-19 is a government “false flag” operation.
“Signs are saying that Gov. Wolf is the virus, that the media are the virus. Everything is the virus, except the virus,” one observer noted.
Watch the videos and read some of the reports below.
“Jesus is my vaccine” is one of the more colorful messages here. pic.twitter.com/vw5qolIlHC
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020
Jim Barr came from Westview to protest the lockdown with a wooden cross @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/9obiH3WOVr
— Shane Dunlap (@shanedunlap) April 20, 2020
A friend sent this from PA’s #OpenUpAmerica rally that is happening now.#OPENAMERICANOW pic.twitter.com/2Lb6MBDTcA
— Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) April 20, 2020
Hundreds of people, both in cars and on foot, gathered outside the state Capitol in Harrisburg ahead of a rally to “reopen” Pennsylvania. https://t.co/uLOHcEzAEX
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) April 20, 2020
Gridlock off the Harvey Taylor bridge on Forster Street — no one is moving. Cross traffic affected too. #AntiShutdown protest has begun in Harrisburg @abc27News pic.twitter.com/5mlh8Uywus
— alex peterson (@alexpABC27) April 20, 2020
Protestors demanding the state reopen business host rally in downtown Pittsburgh @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/PD6D4ggKhE
— Shane Dunlap (@shanedunlap) April 20, 2020
Protesters have Front Street blocked going south, so that is backed way up into uptown Harrisburg. By the way u was out for a walk and decided to check this out. I’ve already left the area. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/XpMTtTlRBw
— alex peterson (@alexpABC27) April 20, 2020
Explain this one to me. Via @miguelmarquez in Harrisburg. pic.twitter.com/18FvkSTuWa
— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 20, 2020
Harrisburg, Pa. today. Signs are saying that Gov. Wolf is the virus, that the media are the virus. Everything is the virus, except the virus. https://t.co/tsUyBwVNN4
— Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) April 20, 2020
Follow @CynthFernandez who is at the PA protest in Harrisburg today where about 500 protesters are pushing gov to reopen. https://t.co/rgPniQ5dew
— Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) April 20, 2020
Activism
‘Jesus is my vaccine’: Hundreds of protesters gather without protective gear in Pennsylvania
Demonstrators gathered in Pennsylvania on Monday to demand that that the stay-at-home order be lifted as the coronavirus pandemic peaks in the United States.
According to reports, hundreds of protesters showed up in Harrisburg. Many of the demonstrators failed to wear protective gear or follow the CDC's social distancing guidelines.
"Jesus is my vaccine," a message on one truck said. One man came to the rally bearing a wooden cross on his back.
Other signs claimed that COVID-19 is a government "false flag" operation.
"Signs are saying that Gov. Wolf is the virus, that the media are the virus. Everything is the virus, except the virus," one observer noted.
Activism
Donald Trump Jr. says dad was ‘fascinated’ during conversation about pardoning ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
Donald Trump Jr. revealed on Tuesday that he had a conversation with this father -- the president of the United States -- about pardoning Joe Exotic, a tiger owner who was convicted of trying to kill an animal rights activist.
Trump Jr. noted that the idea of pardoning the star of Netflix's Tiger King began as a joke on a radio show before the president was asked about it in a briefing.
Activism
WATCH: Profanity-spewing police captain approaches nanny and her ‘coronavirus kids’ to berate them over social distancing
In a video posted online by Nashville Scene and first reported by Scoop: Nashville on Sunday, Metro Nashville Police Department Captain Jason Reinbold can be seen stepping out of his house and cursing at a nanny and her family for stopping near his property while on a bike ride.