‘Jesus is my vaccine’: Hundreds of protesters gather without protective gear in Pennsylvania

Demonstrators gathered in Pennsylvania on Monday to demand that that the stay-at-home order be lifted as the coronavirus pandemic peaks in the United States.

According to reports, hundreds of protesters showed up in Harrisburg. Many of the demonstrators failed to wear protective gear or follow the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

“Jesus is my vaccine,” a message on one truck said. One man came to the rally bearing a wooden cross on his back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other signs claimed that COVID-19 is a government “false flag” operation.

“Signs are saying that Gov. Wolf is the virus, that the media are the virus. Everything is the virus, except the virus,” one observer noted.

Watch the videos and read some of the reports below.

“Jesus is my vaccine” is one of the more colorful messages here. pic.twitter.com/vw5qolIlHC — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Barr came from Westview to protest the lockdown with a wooden cross @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/9obiH3WOVr — Shane Dunlap (@shanedunlap) April 20, 2020

A friend sent this from PA’s #OpenUpAmerica rally that is happening now.#OPENAMERICANOW pic.twitter.com/2Lb6MBDTcA — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) April 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of people, both in cars and on foot, gathered outside the state Capitol in Harrisburg ahead of a rally to “reopen” Pennsylvania. https://t.co/uLOHcEzAEX — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) April 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Gridlock off the Harvey Taylor bridge on Forster Street — no one is moving. Cross traffic affected too. #AntiShutdown protest has begun in Harrisburg @abc27News pic.twitter.com/5mlh8Uywus — alex peterson (@alexpABC27) April 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Protestors demanding the state reopen business host rally in downtown Pittsburgh @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/PD6D4ggKhE — Shane Dunlap (@shanedunlap) April 20, 2020

Protesters have Front Street blocked going south, so that is backed way up into uptown Harrisburg. By the way u was out for a walk and decided to check this out. I’ve already left the area. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/XpMTtTlRBw — alex peterson (@alexpABC27) April 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrisburg, Pa. today. Signs are saying that Gov. Wolf is the virus, that the media are the virus. Everything is the virus, except the virus. https://t.co/tsUyBwVNN4 — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) April 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT