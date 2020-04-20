Quantcast
‘Jesus is my vaccine’: Hundreds of protesters gather without protective gear in Pennsylvania

Published

3 mins ago

on

Demonstrators gathered in Pennsylvania on Monday to demand that that the stay-at-home order be lifted as the coronavirus pandemic peaks in the United States.

According to reports, hundreds of protesters showed up in Harrisburg. Many of the demonstrators failed to wear protective gear or follow the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

“Jesus is my vaccine,” a message on one truck said. One man came to the rally bearing a wooden cross on his back.

Other signs claimed that COVID-19 is a government “false flag” operation.

“Signs are saying that Gov. Wolf is the virus, that the media are the virus. Everything is the virus, except the virus,” one observer noted.

Watch the videos and read some of the reports below.

