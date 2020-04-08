Jewish world marks start of ‘strange’ Passover
Jews marked the start of a “strange” Passover holiday on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic prevented the large family gatherings usually organised for the traditional Seder meal.
In Israel, which has more than 9,000 confirmed cases of the deadly virus, a nationwide curfew was in effect, with security forces deployed on the streets to prevent anyone seeking to visit relatives in violation of social-distancing measures.
In an English language message to Jews across the world, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that this year’s Passover was “strange” and “different from all other Passovers.”
The pandemic “requires us to change our way of celebrating,” Netanyahu said.
The run up to the holiday, which marks the Jewish people’s biblical exodus from slavery in Egypt, saw a heated rabbinical debate over whether it was permissible to host Seders over Zoom or other videoconferencing platforms.
One group of prominent rabbis approved the measure as a justifiable way to alleviate the loneliness that some Jews — especially the elderly and sick — may be experiencing in coronavirus isolation.
But Israel’s chief rabbinate rejected that ruling.
“Loneliness is painful and we must respond to it, perhaps by having a video conference on the eve before the holiday begins, but not by desecrating the holiday itself,” Israel’s chief rabbis David Lau and Yitzhak Yosef said in a statement.
Franklin Graham is anti-Jesus
You may have noticed a contradiction among members of the president’s most loyal voting bloc, white evangelical Christians. On the one hand, their leaders are not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously. Pastors continue to hold Sunday services, many in the thousands, thus exposing their congregations, which include the sick and elderly, to a contagion that has killed 13,000 people in this country, 2,000 yesterday alone.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
On the other hand, their leaders are taking the disease outbreak very seriously, seeing it as an outcome of mankind’s sinful ways, and thus encouragement to seek salvation through Jesus Christ. Rev. Franklin Graham spelled this out Saturday on Fox News:
DeSantis shows up to coronavirus briefing wearing a single glove – then touches his face with his bare hand
During a press briefing this Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber to give an update on the state's efforts against the coronavirus outbreak.
https://twitter.com/wsvn/status/1247933948145160202
Throughout the briefing, some viewers were puzzled as to why DeSantis wore one sterile glove on his left hand, only to use the ungloved hand to periodically touch his face.
https://twitter.com/KevinCate/status/1247943621506224135
COVID-19
Britain’s Johnson ‘improving’ but remains in intensive care
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition was said to be "improving" on Wednesday, as he spent a third day in intensive care battling the coronavirus.
The disease has struck at the heart of the British government, infected more than 60,000 people across nationwide and killed over 7,000, with another record daily toll reported on Wednesday.
"The latest from the hospital is that the prime minister remains in intensive care where his condition is improving," finance minister Rishi Sunak said at a briefing.
"He has been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team."