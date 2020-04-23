Jim Acosta rips Trump for increasingly sidelining doctors at coronavirus briefings: ‘It really is backwards’
On CNN Thursday, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta noted that scientists are being increasingly marginalized in President Donald Trump’s briefings.
“Every step along the way, the president wants to inject — if I may use the word — optimism into the debate over the coronavirus,” said Acosta. “And treatments and how long it’s going to last and where we are as a country and so on. And that, I suppose, is all well and good, but it has to be backed up by science, and one of the things we’ve noticed … in recent weeks is you’re seeing less of the scientists and experts at the briefings and more of Trump.”
“It really is backwards, because what the public needs at these coronavirus briefings is tested scientific information,” said Acosta. “One of the things that we’ve heard from Dr. Fauci over and over again when it comes to treatments for the coronavirus, that is going to be done in clinical trials, and these clinical trials are vigorous and it takes time for the top scientists in the country to agree upon a treatment for something as serious as the coronavirus. That same process is going to take place right now.”
Watch below:
