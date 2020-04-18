Quantcast
Jim Jordan tells Fox News he wants Congress to investigate governors for coronavirus shutdown orders

2 hours ago

Anger at COVID-19 shutdown orders boiled over on Fox News on Saturday night.

As ABC, CBS and NBC aired the Global Citizen “One World: Together At Home” concert to raise money for the World Health Organization’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic, Fox chose to air “Justice” with former Judge Jeanine Pirro.

The show began with an angry rant from the host about a “Wuhan virus” for which China must be punished.

The host interviewed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) who believes the House Judiciary Committee should have hearings about governors who issued stay-at-home orders.

‘Students for Trump’ founder urges ‘peaceful rebellion’ against coronavirus shutdown orders

1 hour ago

April 18, 2020

Right-wing rage against COVID-19 shutdown orders continues to escalate in America.

"During a virtual convention on Friday for Students for Trump, the college campus arm of Turning Point USA, the group's founder Charlie Kirk urged members to launch a 'peaceful rebellion against governors' in states like Michigan and Wisconsin," ABC News reported Saturday.

Michigan and Wisconsin have Democratic Party governors but are considered must-win for Trump to be reelected in November.

Ivanka Trump offered an idea of how Americans could spend Saturday night — and it did not go well

3 hours ago

April 18, 2020

First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump offered a suggestion for bored Americans to do during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

She suggested people, "try making shadow puppets from Henry Bursill’s recently unearthed 1860’s book of engraving."

At least two Twitter users offered photos of a shadow made by a hand, but they were not shaped as an animal.

https://twitter.com/xproofx/status/1251669646182428672

pic.twitter.com/Qd77z8sHE4

— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) April 19, 2020

