Johnny Clegg’s family bars use of his music to lure sharks
Johnny Clegg’s family has barred a South African shark cage-diving operator from using the late legendary singer’s music to lure the predators for deep-sea viewing excursions, his manager said Monday.
Raggy Charters had wanted to lower underwater speakers playing Cleggs’s music to attract white sharks in the southern Algoa Bay to “give the whole operation an African touch,” owner Lloyd Edwards told AFP.
But Clegg’s family said it “strongly” objected to the use of his music for shark cage diving because it would be contrary to his values.
Clegg, popularly known as the “White Zulu”, died in July last year, aged 66, after a long battle with cancer.
“Johnny would have hated to lure any kind of wildlife into any condition that wasn’t natural,” Clegg’s manager Roddy Quin told AFP.
“And if they were going to use his music to lure sharks into certain areas, he would have been very unhappy with that because he would never interfere with any kind of wildlife in their natural habitat whatsoever,” Quin said.
In an earlier statement he said Clegg, who defied apartheid with his unique fusion of African and Western culture and sounds, “would have been horrified to think his music would be used” in such a way.
Edwards told AFP that he respected the family’s wishes and would use alternative music.
“We thought we would give the whole thing a South African touch and flavour,” Edwards said.
Music is commonly used to bring sharks nearer to cages for tourists to have a closer look.
Operators in Australia use music from heavy metal groups like AC/DC to lure sharks.
Born in Britain, Clegg moved to Johannesburg with his mother when he was six years old.
Exposure to migrant workers in adolescence introduced him to Zulu culture, dancing and music.
His involvement with black musicians saw him frequently arrested and his work was repeatedly censored by the white-minority regime.
Clegg’s best-known track was arguably “Asimbonanga” (We Haven’t Seen Him), written in 1987 for then imprisoned anti-apartheid fighter Nelson Mandela.
© 2020 AFP
Trump’s re-election campaign suggests donations will help president fight coronavirus
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign sent out an email asking for donations to fight the coronavirus.
The email asked supporters to make a campaign contribution as the president oversaw efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak that has already claimed more than 9,500 lives.
"It's no secret that our Nation was hit with a huge unforeseen challenge," the email reads."We are in the midst of an all-out war with a dangerous invisible enemy, and our success will require the full measure of our strength, love and devotion."
The Trump administration has been widely criticized for its slow response to the outbreak, and has been accused of wasting weeks of preparation time as the virus spread from China to the United States starting in January.
CNN
New York morgue adding shelves to refrigerator trucks to hold additional bodies: report
CNN's Miguel Marquez reported this week that a morgue in New York is scrambling to find places to store dead bodies due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Marquez recently visited University Hospital of Brooklyn, where four patients with COVID-19 died in the 40 minutes he was there.
On Monday, Marquez told CNN's John Berman that the hospital's mortuary was taking extreme measures to hold the bodies.
"Right now, their morgue -- their regular morgue -- is overwhelmed," the CNN reporter explained. "They have two semi tractor trailer trucks. They are talking about added shelves to that. Because right now they have all of the bodies on the base of the truck."
‘Utterly damning’ coronavirus timeline shows Trump’s total lack of leadership: columnist
Writing for the Washington Post this Monday, Greg Sargent contends that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden is showing a "stark contrast" to President Trump in leadership skills when it comes to the growing coronavirus pandemic.
According to Sargent, this stark contrast could define the 2020 presidential campaign, especially since Democrats are starting to run ads that highlight Trump's failure in the days of the virus' emergence in the headlines. Trump is countering that he's “leading the nation” in the “war against coronavirus,” even claiming that Biden is a hindrance to that leadership, but Sargent says the record shows something different.