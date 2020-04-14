JPMorgan Chase reports 69 percent drop in 1Q profits to $2.9 billion
JPMorgan Chase reported a staggering decline in first-quarter earnings Tuesday after setting aside nearly $8.3 billion for loans vulnerable to the economic devastation from coronavirus shutdowns.
The biggest US bank by assets reported profits of $2.9 billion for the quarter ending March 31, down 69 percent from the year-ago period. Revenue dipped three percent to $28.3 billion.
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon described the bank’s underlying results as “extremely good” during the first quarter, but said the addition of large credit reserves was needed because of the “likelihood of a fairly severe recession.”
The bank said in a press release that the reserve build reflects “deterioration in the macro-environment as a result of the impact of COVID-19 and continued pressure on oil prices.”
The provisions included $4.4 billion, primarily in its credit card business, and $2.4 billion across businesses, with the biggest amounts in oil and gas, real estate and retail.
The sums reflect the bank’s assessment of clients’ ability to pay back loans after suffering a big drop in business due to the shutdown of large parts of the United States to counter the spread of the coronavirus.
Wells Fargo reports results later Tuesday and other large banks will follow on Wednesday.
COVID-19
2020 Election
Texas GOP fears 2020 election as state reels from COVID-19 blunders and oil industry collapse: report
According to a report from Politico, Texas Republicans are beginning to panic about the upcoming November election as the state reels from a double hit that includes a massive economic downturn due to the reeling oil industry and a bumbling response to the coronavirus pandemic by GOP lawmakers, ranging from President Donald Trump to Gov. Greg Abbott.
According to the report, "The twin economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic and a collapsing oil market has upended the political landscape in Texas — driving Republicans into an unfamiliar defensive crouch and giving restive Democrats an unexpected election-year lift," adding, "Republicans who'd been running on a familiar platform of gangbusters job growth and small government suddenly find themselves without a clear message as unemployment skyrockets and plummeting oil prices ravage the state budget. Their fealty to limited government is under threat with Congress’ massive stimulus spending — and they likely will have to defend even more government spending or slash state spending on core services like education and health care."
COVID-19
Hunger for ‘good news’ grows as pandemic woes deepen
Battered by grim headlines, horrifying statistics and deep uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic, many people worldwide are trying to lift their spirits by seeking out "good news."
Sites specializing in upbeat news have seen a surge in growth in recent weeks. And Google searches for "good news" have jumped fivefold since the start of the year.
The Good News Network, created in the late 1990s, has seen traffic triple in the past month with more than 10 million visitors, according to founder and editor Geri Weis-Corbley.
"People are sending us links of positive, inspiring things happening in their neighborhoods, in their cities, in their states, so we have so much good news to pass along," said Weis-Corbley, who also observed spikes in interest after the September 11 attacks and the global financial crisis of a decade ago.