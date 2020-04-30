Judge shoots down attack on vote-by-mail: ‘Their claim of voter fraud is without any factual basis’

On Thursday, a federal court in Nevada dealt a severe blow to a conservative group trying to limit access to the ballot in the state.

After the Republican Secretary of State moved to adopt an all-mail voting system as a safeguard against COVID-19 exposure, True The Vote sued to void the proposal, arguing that the legislature did not give the authority for such a measure, and that it would be rife with fraud.

Chief District Court Judge Miranda Du obliterated their logic in a forceful ruling, determining there was no evidence to support any of their fraud claims — and that furthermore they lack standing to challenge the measure in the first place.

Breaking: A Nevada federal court has rejected True the Vote’s claims that “voter fraud” would plague the state’s mail-in votes. They lack standing, she writes, and even if they had it their claims of mass fraud fail on their merits. https://t.co/6aki2zBub4 — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) May 1, 2020

“their claim of voter fraud is without any factual basis,” the judge writes. “Plaintiffs cannot demonstrate a burden upon their voting rights, only an imposition upon their preference for in-person voting.” — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) May 1, 2020

This is a huge blow to True the Vote. The ruling rejects each and every one of their claims, and the judge does not hide her derision at having her time wasted, calling many of their arguments “obviously” flawed or “difficult to track.” — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) May 1, 2020

Oh, interesting: In the footnote describing its organization True The Vote offers a 2012 article written by a ProPublica intern for which they refused comment, and which in part calls into question their methods. Fascinating move. pic.twitter.com/EpXYHZbso1 — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) May 1, 2020

