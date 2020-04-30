Judge shoots down attack on vote-by-mail: ‘Their claim of voter fraud is without any factual basis’

Quantcast
On Thursday, a federal court in Nevada dealt a severe blow to a conservative group trying to limit access to the ballot in the state.

After the Republican Secretary of State moved to adopt an all-mail voting system as a safeguard against COVID-19 exposure, True The Vote sued to void the proposal, arguing that the legislature did not give the authority for such a measure, and that it would be rife with fraud.

Chief District Court Judge Miranda Du obliterated their logic in a forceful ruling, determining there was no evidence to support any of their fraud claims — and that furthermore they lack standing to challenge the measure in the first place.

