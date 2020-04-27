‘Just calm down,’ says Pelosi, when asked if she made tactical error in Covid-19 relief fight with McConnell

“It’s no use going on to what might have been,” said Democratic Speaker of the House on Sunday morning when asked about her legislative strategy against Republicans.

Amid growing criticism from progressives and increased anxiety among the nation’s working families, small business owners, and local and state governments that economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic will come too late and be too little, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday told television viewers to “just calm down” when asked if she had erred in her legislative strategy with the Trump White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Asked by CNN‘s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” if she had made a “tactical mistake” by allowing an “interim” piece of coronavirus relief package—known as COVID 3.5—to pass last week without much stronger support for state and local governments, Pelosi deflected on the premise.

“Just calm down,” Pelosi said. “We will have state and local and we will have it in a significant way. It’s no use going on to what might have been.”

Pelosi argued that Democrats “made the most of” the interim package—moving McConnell to a large expansion of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses—but promised once again that a larger package was on its way.

“The intervention came, we made the most of it,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says about the latest relief bill and why it doesn’t include more help for state and local governments. “Judge it for what it does. Don’t criticize it for what it doesn’t.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/icolqTdymM — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 26, 2020

